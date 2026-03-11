Teen Author Wheeler McKiethen Shares ‘Sinners’ Plant-Based Cookbook, Turning Oscar Night Into a Night to Fight Hunger





LEXINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Academy Awards approach, teen Wheeler McKiethen is turning Oscar night into an opportunity for communities to gather, cook, and help fight hunger.

Sixteen-year-old author, student athlete, and UN Youth Ambassador Wheeler McKiethen has released The Unofficial Sinners Cookbook, a plant-based cookbook inspired by the 1930s cultural backdrop of the film Sinners (2025). The book features 88 original recipes designed to help film fans host memorable Oscar watch parties at home while celebrating shared meals and cultural storytelling.

To mark the upcoming Academy Awards, McKiethen is sharing five tips for hosting the perfect Oscar party, encouraging readers to support local food banks if they are able.

“Movies bring people together, and food does the same thing,” says McKiethen. “If people download the cookbook and cook something from it during the Oscars, I hope they’ll also consider supporting a food bank in their community.”

Five Tips for Hosting the Perfect 2026 Oscars Party

Build Your Menu Like a Movie Soundtrack

Start with small bites during the red carpet and serve heartier dishes during the ceremony. Recipes like Cornmeal and Potato Cakes, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Sweet Potato and Bean Stew are perfect for sharing. Create a Juke Joint Atmosphere

The cookbook draws inspiration from the lively juke joints of the 1930s. Dim lighting, blues music, and family-style serving dishes help recreate the warm atmosphere of these historic spaces. Keep the Menu Affordable and Accessible

Many recipes rely on simple ingredients such as cornmeal, beans, greens, and sweet potatoes, reflecting how communities creatively transformed limited resources into nourishing meals. Make the Oscars Interactive

Encourage guests to fill out prediction ballots for the Academy Awards. The person who guesses the most winners correctly gets a prize or first choice of leftovers. Turn the Party Into a Moment of Giving

McKiethen encourages guests to support local food banks, either by bringing a small donation or contributing online during the party.





“An Oscar party can also be a moment where people help make sure someone else has a meal,” he adds.

A Cookbook Inspired by Film, History, and Cultural Resilience

The Unofficial Sinners Cookbook explores the food traditions that sustained communities during the 1930s, particularly in juke joints. Through recipes, historical notes, and cultural reflections, the book highlights how cooks transformed simple ingredients into meals that brought people together.

The project reimagines these traditions through a modern plant-based approach, presenting dishes such as Sweet Tea Bubble Tea, Sorghum Sweet Biscuits, and Black Bean and Plantain Stew.

“This isn’t just a cookbook,” McKiethen explains. “It’s about honoring the creativity and survival strategies that helped communities endure difficult times.”

Free Cookbook Encourages Support for Food Banks

Recognizing that many families face financial pressure today, McKiethen made the cookbook available as a free download.

Instead of purchasing the book, readers are encouraged to donate to a local food bank if they are able, helping ensure more families have access to meals in their communities.

Members of the media interested in covering the story may request interviews or additional materials.

About the Author

Wheeler McKiethen is a sixteen-year-old author, student athlete, competitive rower, and UN Youth Ambassador whose work explores the intersection of food, culture, and community.

