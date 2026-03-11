Arla Foods Ingredients to showcase innovative solutions for cost-effective food production at FIC 2026 

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 17–19 March 2026, Arla Foods Ingredients will exhibit at FIC 2026 in Shanghai, China, where it will showcase a range of innovative solutions. During the event, the company will highlight solutions based on Variolac® whey permeate, offering cost-effective formulation options with excellent taste performance across dairy, bakery and other applications.

Whey permeate: supporting cost-effective food production

At FIC 2026, Arla Foods Ingredients will highlight the application potential of Variolac® whey permeate in food formulations. As a functional milk solid derived from whey, it helps manufacturers optimise formulations, improve processing efficiency and maintain good sensory performance.

Whey permeate can partially replace skimmed milk powder, sweet whey powder, lactose, maltodextrin and traditional bulking agents, offering a more cost-effective ingredient option. With its mild dairy flavour, good powder flowability and solubility, it also supports efficient processing and strong product performance. Naturally containing milk minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium, it is suitable for a broad range of applications, including dairy products such as ready-to-drink beverages, yoghurt and powder beverages, as well as bakery and confectionery.

More innovative concepts and applications across targeted nutrition segments

Arla Foods Ingredients will also present a range of additional concepts and product applications across different nutrition segments:

Lacprodan ® BLG-100 Acidic whey protein for ready-to-stir solutions

Developed for foods for special medical purposes (FSMP), it helps address common medical nutrition challenges such as poor taste and low compliance, enabling more palatable and convenient high-protein drinks for patients.

Developed for foods for special medical purposes (FSMP), it helps address common medical nutrition challenges such as poor taste and low compliance, enabling more palatable and convenient high-protein drinks for patients. Three ambient dairy solutions

These include an ambient dairy tart filling, ambient natural cream cheese, and a mascarpone protein beverage, offering greater flexibility in formulation while helping simplify supply chains and expand application possibilities.

These include an ambient dairy tart filling, ambient natural cream cheese, and a mascarpone protein beverage, offering greater flexibility in formulation while helping simplify supply chains and expand application possibilities. Protein soda featuring Lacprodan ® BLG-100

Aligned with the better-for-you soft drinks trend, it delivers 10g of protein per serving with zero sugar. Rich in leucine, it also helps support muscle maintenance and growth.

Aligned with the better-for-you soft drinks trend, it delivers 10g of protein per serving with zero sugar. Rich in leucine, it also helps support muscle maintenance and growth. Premium ingredients for early life nutrition

Including alpha-lactalbumin, milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) and whey protein hydrolysate, these ingredients provide more comprehensive nutritional support for healthy infant growth, while giving brands more options to optimise formulations and drive innovation.

At FIC 2026, Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase these concepts and applications at Booth 3L50 / 3M51, Hall 3, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fef16548-ec6e-4c3d-9e10-2d6e939d5d9a