HD Maps Market to Surpass USD 16.87 Billion by 2035, Driven by ADAS Adoption and Autonomous Vehicle Development | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HD Maps Market size is estimated at USD 2.44 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.87 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.34% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing deployment of ADAS-equipped vehicles, government mandates for autonomous vehicle testing, and automaker expectations for reliable lane-level localization data.





The U.S. HD Maps Market is estimated at USD 0.97 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.62%.

The U.S. represents the largest market for HD maps, primarily driven by the compulsory ADAS adoption in new vehicle platforms, federal programs facilitating autonomous vehicle testing, and well-developed automotive IT infrastructure.

Government Mandates and Autonomous Vehicle Regulatory Support is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The implementation of autonomous vehicle testing frameworks, the requirements of the 21st Century Mobility Act, and NHTSA regulations for greater vehicle localization data accessibility and transportation safety transparency are the main factors driving the growth of the HD maps market share. These automotive digitalization and vehicle autonomy enabling technologies are propelling the market's base, penetrating cloud-based and embedded mapping marketplaces, and increasing the market share internationally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.45% in 2025, owing to better scalability with existing OEM software stacks and the seamless map data exchange for comprehensive vehicle localization. In comparison, the embedded segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 22.18% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from vehicle platforms requiring offline map access, lower cloud dependency costs, and flexibility in onboard map customization.

By Level of Automation

By 2025, the semi-autonomous segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.32% due to its widespread deployment across Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS vehicle platforms, reduced infrastructure integration costs, and automatic map update software compatibility. The autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 23.56% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for full-stack localization platforms and multi-sensor HD map compatibility.

By End-Users

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the HD maps market with about 58.24%, owing to their direct vehicle operation responsibilities, regulatory compliance requirements, and investment capacity for digital mapping infrastructure. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 21.89% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as passenger car OEMs, commercial fleet operators, and autonomous vehicle developers seek comprehensive HD map engagement platforms, value-based mobility reimbursement models, and autonomous vehicle navigation capabilities.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the HD maps market with a CAGR of 23.17%, as the awareness about autonomous vehicle deployment, government automotive IT initiatives, and transport infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.28% in 2025 of the HD maps market due to an established automotive IT environment, stringent requirements for accessing vehicle localization data, and increased OEM awareness regarding the advantages of digital mapping.

Key Players:

HERE Technologies

TomTom International BV

Mobileye Global Inc. (Intel Corporation)

NVIDIA Corporation

Baidu, Inc. (Apollo)

Waymo LLC

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

AutoNavi (Alibaba Group)

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

Woven by Toyota, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Momenta Group

CE Info Systems Ltd. (MapmyIndia)

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Hyundai Autoever Corp.

Swift Navigation, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Telenav Inc.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, HERE Technologies expanded its HD Live Map platform capabilities with AI-driven road feature extraction and automated map health assessments, aiming to improve OEM self-service map access and autonomous driving decision support across its automotive provider network.

In January 2025, launched an enhanced cloud-based HD map platform featuring real-time map update scheduling and integrated autonomous driving capabilities across North American automotive OEM systems, enhancing vehicle access, convenience, and virtual map delivery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Map Coverage & Update Frequency Metrics – helps you understand how frequently HD maps are updated and the extent of geographic coverage provided by different vendors, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the reliability and real-time accuracy of mapping solutions used in autonomous and ADAS-enabled vehicles.

– helps you understand how frequently HD maps are updated and the extent of geographic coverage provided by different vendors, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the reliability and real-time accuracy of mapping solutions used in autonomous and ADAS-enabled vehicles. Regulatory Compliance & Interoperability Metrics – helps you assess how effectively HD map providers comply with autonomous vehicle certification standards and interoperability requirements, while also analyzing API integration capabilities with vehicle systems and cross-network data exchange frameworks.

– helps you assess how effectively HD map providers comply with autonomous vehicle certification standards and interoperability requirements, while also analyzing API integration capabilities with vehicle systems and cross-network data exchange frameworks. Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate deployment timelines, implementation costs, and staff adoption efficiency, while also identifying the potential operational cost savings and return on investment achieved through HD map integration in autonomous and connected vehicle ecosystems.

– helps you evaluate deployment timelines, implementation costs, and staff adoption efficiency, while also identifying the potential operational cost savings and return on investment achieved through HD map integration in autonomous and connected vehicle ecosystems. Feature Utilization & Technological Adoption Analysis – helps you understand the adoption of advanced HD map features such as lane-level mapping, traffic sign recognition, and road change detection, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced HD map features such as lane-level mapping, traffic sign recognition, and road change detection, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities. Security & Data Privacy Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze the effectiveness of data security frameworks, including the adoption of multi-factor authentication, the incidence of data breaches, and compliance with evolving data privacy regulations governing connected vehicle data.

– helps you analyze the effectiveness of data security frameworks, including the adoption of multi-factor authentication, the incidence of data breaches, and compliance with evolving data privacy regulations governing connected vehicle data. OEM Satisfaction & Trust Benchmarking – helps you gauge the level of trust and satisfaction among automotive OEMs through metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), perceived data security levels, and vendor performance across reliability, integration capability, and support services.

