Wereldhave, through Wereldhave Belgium, acquires supermarket unit and completes ownership of shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi

Wereldhave Belgium has reached an agreement with Equilis, acting on behalf of Fidagh SA, to acquire a supermarket anchor unit in shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi with a total gross lettable area of 2.712 m². Following the acquisition, the Wereldhave group will own 100% of the shopping center.

The acquisition by Wereldhave Belgium is financed in cooperation with Wereldhave N.V. through a contribution in kind, whereby the seller will receive 263,061 in newly issued Wereldhave N.V. shares. The shares are issued at market value, underlining investor confidence.

The transaction will have a slightly positive impact on the group’s Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, reducing the pro forma LTV by 10 basis points from 42.5% to 42.4% based on the figures as at year-end 2025.

About Ville2 in Charleroi

Ville2 is a prime mixed-use shopping center with approximately 122 tenants across diverse categories, including fashion, food, beauty, home décor, jewelry, leisure, multimedia and services. It was built in 1990 and most recently renovated in 2022. Located in the densely populated Charleroi city, Ville2 has been the indispensable shopping destination in Wallonia since opening in 1990. The center comprises of approx. 27,100 m² GLA, of which 21% is let to mixed-use tenants, and 2,000 free parking spaces. Key tenants include notable brands such as C&A, Fnac, H&M, New Yorker, ONLY, Rituals, Sports Direct and more. The asset is located in a mixed-use area including a hospital and a Cinemax Pathé cinema adjacent to the Ville2 food court.

