Connector Market Size to Grow USD 182.43 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connector Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Connector Market Size was valued at USD 94.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 182.43 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2026-2035.”

Surging Data Traffic and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Modern cloud-based systems, expanding hyperscale data centers, and the increased need for high-performance, high-density connectors to enable high capacity and speed data flow globally. Fiber optic and high repetition connectors are being adopted as a result of businesses and service providers updating infrastructure to handle large bandwidth demands. Additionally, it is increasing the need to link to AI and specialized, low-latency, edge computing workloads. Connectivity components are essential enablers of future-proof IT and communication ecosystems because the expansion of digital transformations is driving the need for constant innovation in connector materials, designs, and signal integrity.

Connector Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 94.05 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 182.43 Billion

CAGR: 6.85% from 2026 to 2035

By Technology: wired connectors held the largest share of 62.45% in 2025

In 2025, Asia pacific dominates the market with 43.20% revenue share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Molex LLC (Koch Industries)

Aptiv PLC

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (JAE)

Samtec Inc.

Foxconn

Yazaki Corporation

JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

3M Company

Bel Fuse Inc.

LUXSHARE Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Harting Technology Group

Radiall SA

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

ITT Inc.

Degson Electronics Co., Ltd

Connector Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (PCB Connectors, IO Connectors, Circular Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors and Others)

• By Signal Type (Power, Data and Hybrid)

• By Technology (Wired Connectors, Wireless Connectors and Optical Connectors)

• By End-User (Telecom, Transportation, Automotive, Industrial, Computer & Peripherals and Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, PCB connectors held the largest revenue share of 28.20% owing to their widespread use across consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and automotive systems. The fastest CAGR (9.24%) for the forecast period, 2026 to 2035 has been estimated for Fiber optic connectors. This growth is driven by the expansion of broadband, 5G infrastructure and cloud-based networks.

By Signal Type

The revenue share of power connectors held a leading share of 52.50% in 2025, on account of extensive applications in electric power distribution, transportation, and automation. The hybrid connectors will witness a growth of 7.34% CAGR between the years of 2026 and 2035, mainly due to the hybrid type connectors that can transmit the data and the power through a single interface.

By Technology

In 2025, 62.45% of the market was attributed to wired connectors as they feature higher durability, cost-effectiveness, and more stable performances. The market for wireless connectors is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.03% until 2035, driven by increasing demand in smart wearables, IoT, and mobile devices.

By End-User

In 2025, the largest connector market share of around 26.25% was held by the telecom sector due to rapid deployment of 5G and fiber-optic applications. The automotive is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period of 2026–2035 due to the EV adoption and vehicle electrification.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America’s connector market is thriving due to rapid advancements in telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and defense sectors. The region benefits from strong R&D capabilities, robust technological infrastructure, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles and 5G networks.

Asia pacific dominated the connector market and accounted for around 43.20% revenue share in 2025, owing to its position as the electronics manufacturing capital of the world. Largely OEMS and contract manufacturers and component suppliers are located in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Recent Developments:

2025 – Molex unveiled MX‑DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors, combining power, signal, and high-speed data terminals to streamline automotive zonal architecture and wiring harness complexity.

– Molex unveiled MX‑DaSH Modular Wire-to-Wire Connectors, combining power, signal, and high-speed data terminals to streamline automotive zonal architecture and wiring harness complexity. 2025 – Amphenol launched DuraSwap concentric connectors and Type 6 charging gun solutions in India, advancing EV infrastructure and industrial connector technology.

