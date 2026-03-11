gategroup launches cash tender offer for its CHF bond due 2027 

11 March 2026 | CET 07:00

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rule

gategroup Holding AG’s (“gategroup”) subsidiary, gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A., (the “Company”) announces today the launch of a voluntary cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding CHF 3.00% bond due 28 February 2027 (ISIN: CH0353945394) (the “Bond”), currently in an aggregate principal amount of CHF 350 million outstanding.

Following the recovery of the industry over the last few years and the successful refinancing transactions completed in 2025, gategroup has further strengthened its capital structure and liquidity position. Against this backdrop, the Company is taking the opportunity to proactively address the upcoming bond maturity and further optimise its liability profile.

The contemplated transaction is intended to lower gross debt and future interest expense, and enhance financial flexibility. The tender offer forms part of gategroup’s ongoing prudent balance sheet management.

Under the terms of the Offer, bondholders are invited to tender their Bonds at a purchase price of 100.5% of the nominal amount (plus accrued interest). The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the information memorandum dated 10 March 2026 (the “Information Memorandum”).

The Offer will commence on 11 March 2026 and is expected to expire on 20 March 2026, unless extended, amended or terminated by the Company in accordance with the Information Memorandum. Settlement is expected to occur on or around 25 March 2026.

Further details of the Offer are set out in the Information Memorandum, which is available via the Information Agent (https://deals.is.kroll.com/gategroup).

Bondholders tendering Bonds are advised to proceed pursuant to the instructions received from their custodian bank.

Media and investor inquiries

IR@gategroup.com

mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 200 locations in more than 60 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com.

Disclaimer

