Bixdo Details the R&D Behind W60, Bringing an In-Office-Inspired Cold-Light Whitening Approach to Everyday Brushing

As at-home whitening demand continues to grow, consumers are increasingly evaluating toothbrush upgrades through a broader lens than cleaning alone. For many, whitening becomes part of the decision at a specific moment—when they replace an aging brush, switch models, or consider a step-up after months of daily electric brushing. In Bixdo's view, this "replacement-and-upgrade cycle" is where routine-friendly whitening can matter most—as long as it doesn't add extra steps to the routine.





Bixdo today detailed the development approach behind the Bixdo Smart Blue Light Whitening Electric Toothbrush W60, designed to combine everyday cleaning with a light-assisted whitening routine by pairing 460 nm blue light with a PAP-based (peroxide-free) toothpaste system.

“We’re not suggesting consumers need two toothbrushes,” said a Bixdo spokesperson. “We’re seeing whitening increasingly become part of what people evaluate when they replace or upgrade a toothbrush—provided the fundamentals of daily cleaning stay intact. W60 is designed to fit that upgrade moment by adding a whitening dimension that integrates into everyday brushing.”









Light-assisted whitening is widely recognized in professional contexts, including in-office cold-light whitening treatments, but in the consumer market, the challenge is making the experience practical enough for consistent use at home. According to Bixdo, W60 is built around a 3-minute routine intended to be simple enough for daily brushing, so whitening can be approached as part of an ongoing habit rather than a separate “session.”

Bixdo also shared third-party laboratory findings for the W60 system. Based on periodic evaluations of 32 qualified participants over a consecutive 4-week period using the Bixdo W60 paired with Bixdo Active Oxygen Whitening Toothpaste, Bixdo reports users achieved up to 2.7× brighter-looking teeth in 14 days.

(Data note: Data sourced from a third-party laboratory. Derived from periodic assessments of 32 qualified participants who used the Bixdo W60 Blue Light Whitening Electric Toothbrush paired with Bixdo Active Oxygen Whitening Toothpaste over a consecutive 4-week period. Results may vary.)





On the engineering side, Bixdo says the challenge was delivering consistent light output without compromising everyday brushing performance. After comparing multiple light-source options, the team selected 460 nm and developed a proprietary energy-delivery system to transmit stable, high-output power to the brush head while preserving the handle’s overall structure (Patent No. ZL202323130369.8). Bixdo adds it also engineered the brush head to balance light guidance and cleaning, combining interdental-focused bristles, rounded gum-comfort bristles, and a fade-color replacement reminder.





On the formulation side, Bixdo describes evaluating multiple whitening approaches and selecting PAP as a peroxide-free active intended to support a routine-oriented at-home concept. The company says its internal evaluation prioritized both brightening performance and comfort for daily use.

Beyond the whitening formula itself, Bixdo says the broader goal was to make daily oral care easier to maintain over time. Bixdo positions W60 as a smart electric toothbrush designed to help users build healthier oral care habits, with brushing guidance features such as timer-based feedback, reminders, and multiple brushing modes to support more consistent brushing habits.





Availability

The Bixdo Smart Blue Light Whitening Electric Toothbrush W60 is available at bixdo.com.

Learn more: https://bixdo.com/

Limited-time Spring Sale (March 25–31): up to 20% off

Regular price: $153.99

Promotional price: $123.19

Important note

Whitening outcomes vary by individual, stain type, and routine consistency. Consumers should follow product instructions and consider consulting a dental professional for personalized guidance. Whitening typically applies only to natural teeth and does not whiten tooth-colored restorations.

