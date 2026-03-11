Martela Corporation’s Annual Report 2025 published

Martela Oyj, Annual Financial Report, 11.3.2026 at 09.00 a.m.



Martela Corporation’s year 2025 Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration report has been published today. All of the above statements are attached to this release as PDF and XHTML files and are also available on Martela’s website www.martela.com. They are available in Finnish and English.

The Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements are published in Finnish and English. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements, notes and the company's identification data have been labelled with iXBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements.





Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

