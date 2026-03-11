Bamboo Digital Technologies Defines the 2026 Fintech Landscape with Digital Banking and eWallet Software Solutions

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bamboo Digital Technologies (BambooDT), a software development firm, today unveiled its “Vision 2026” enterprise infrastructure suite. As financial institutions accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies, BambooDT is positioning itself as a premier partner for Digital Banking Software Development and Payment Software Development across Asia and global markets.

In the evolving financial ecosystem of 2026, the gap between traditional banking and modern digital finance continues to narrow. BambooDT’s upgraded technology stack addresses this shift by providing high-performance solutions for neobanks, traditional banks, and payment providers.

“To succeed in 2026, financial institutions need more than an app—they need scalable infrastructure,” said the CEO of BambooDT. “Whether launching a White Label Digital Wallet or a complete Digital Banking Software Solution, our platform delivers the speed, security, and compliance required in today’s financial market.”

Revolutionizing Financial Infrastructure with Three Key Pillars:

1.Next-Generation Digital Banking & Core Systems

BambooDT helps institutions migrate from legacy systems to cloud-native architectures. Its Digital Banking Software Development suite supports flexible deployment, offering cloud-native SaaS Banking Platforms for rapid market entry and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure for embedded finance expansion. For startups, the company provides Neobank App Development Services and Microfinance Banking Software, enabling fast deployment of Internet Banking Systems with integrated Open Banking API capabilities.

2.Advanced eWallet & Payment Gateways

As a leading eWallet App Development Company, BambooDT delivers White Label Digital Wallet Solutions supporting Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure. The platform includes Custom Payment Gateway Development capable of processing Real-Time Payments (RTP). In addition, Payment Switch Software Solutions integrate with Merchant Acquiring Software, creating a streamlined Mobile Wallet App Architecture for modern payment ecosystems.

3.Innovative Card Issuance & Management

BambooDT’s Card Software Development team has introduced an upgraded Card Management System (CMS) to support modern card programs. The platform enables Virtual Card Issuance, Prepaid Card Management, and Credit Card Processing, while also offering Smart Card Personalization and Tokenization Service Provider (TSP) capabilities to enhance security for both physical and digital cards.

About Bamboo Digital Technologies

Bamboodt (Bamboo Digital Technologies Co., Limited) is a Hong Kong-registered software development company specializing in secure, scalable, and compliant fintech solutions. We help banks, fintech companies, and enterprises build reliable digital payment systems, from custom eWallets and digital banking platforms to end-to-end payment infrastructures.

