QUADIENT SA: Invitation to 2025 Full-Year Results

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) will release its 2025 full-year results on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer, and Laurent du Passage, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the Group’s performance at 6:00pm CET (5:00pm GMT) on the same day. The presentation will be conducted in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Wednesday, 25 March 2026

6:00pm (CET), 5:00pm (GMT)

WEBCAST

The live webcast and the presentation slides will be accessible online on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/) and through the following link:



https://url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/dC43CoQwnHXJ97MxC1fzSpOGL9?domain=edge.media-server.com

CONFERENCE CALL

To listen to the presentation by phone, please dial one of the numbers below.

France: +33 1 70 91 87 04;

United States: +1 718 705 8796;

United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 1 212 818 004.





REPLAY

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Group’s Investor Relations website for 12 months.

Attachment