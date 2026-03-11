Cardinal Point Wealth Management Explains Social Security Claiming Strategies for Married Couples, Including Cross-Border Tax Impacts for U.S. Citizens in Canada

Toronto, ON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Point Wealth Management has released a new in-depth article, “Social Security Claiming Decisions for Married Couples: Key Strategies, Timing Considerations, and Cross-Border Tax Impacts for U.S. Citizens in Canada,” highlighting how married couples can make more informed decisions about when and how to claim Social Security benefits, particularly when cross-border tax exposure is involved.

For married couples, Social Security claiming decisions are rarely straightforward. Coordinating spousal benefits, survivor benefits, and retirement timing can meaningfully impact lifetime income. For U.S. citizens living in Canada, these decisions become even more complex due to cross-border taxation, currency considerations, and integration with Canadian retirement income sources.

Coordinating Spousal and Survivor Benefits

Married couples have several claiming strategies available that can increase total household lifetime benefits when properly structured. Decisions such as whether one spouse should delay benefits to maximize delayed retirement credits (or whether a lower-earning spouse should claim earlier) require a careful evaluation of life expectancy, income needs, and long-term tax efficiency.

Survivor benefits are also a critical consideration. The higher-earning spouse’s decision to delay benefits can permanently increase the surviving spouse’s income, helping protect long-term financial security.

Timing Matters: Early vs. Delayed Benefits

Claiming Social Security as early as age 62 permanently reduces monthly benefits, while delaying benefits up to age 70 increases payments through delayed retirement credits. For couples, optimizing the timing of benefits often involves balancing immediate income needs with long-term income protection.

In cross-border situations, the decision may also affect Canadian tax reporting, Old Age Security (OAS) recovery tax exposure, and the interaction with other retirement income sources such as Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs), and employer pensions.

Cross-Border Tax Impacts for U.S. Citizens in Canada

U.S. citizens residing in Canada face a unique layer of complexity. While Social Security benefits are generally taxable in Canada, the Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty provides important relief provisions that can mitigate double taxation. However, claiming decisions may still influence overall tax efficiency, marginal tax rates, and retirement cash flow planning.

Proper coordination often requires specialized Canada–U.S. tax planning to ensure treaty benefits, foreign tax credits, and reporting obligations are handled correctly while minimizing unintended consequences.

Factors such as currency exchange risk, sequencing withdrawals from registered accounts, and integration with Canadian government benefits require careful modeling to avoid unnecessary tax exposure.

Integrated Cross-Border Planning Is Essential

Because Social Security claiming decisions intersect with tax planning, investment strategy, and retirement income sequencing, comprehensive cross-border financial planning is essential. An effective strategy should incorporate:

U.S. Social Security optimization modeling

Canadian tax planning and reporting considerations

Coordination with RRSP/RRIF withdrawals

Long-term survivor income protection

Currency management strategies





For U.S. citizens living in Canada, a comprehensive approach ensures that Social Security decisions align with broader retirement and legacy objectives. Read the full blog post.

