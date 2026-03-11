Commit Biologics appoints serial biotech founder as new CEO to take complement-powered immune engagers into the clinic

Dr. Thomas L. F. Montgomery Andresen joins from T-Cypher Bio

Follows breakthrough non-human primate data demonstrating deep B-cell depletion without cytokine release

Commit is poised to nominate its first two clinical development candidates later in 2026



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commit Biologics (“Commit”), a biotechnology company pioneering complement system activation and backed by €21.5 million in seed financing from Novo Holdings, Bioqube Ventures, and Korys, today announces the appointment of seasoned biotech entrepreneur Thomas L. F. Montgomery Andresen, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Andresen joins at a pivotal juncture to accelerate Commit’s transition into a clinical-stage company.

Dr. Andresen is a serial biotech entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience building high-value biotech ventures at the intersection of therapeutic innovation and bioengineering. He brings a proven track record of converting scientific breakthroughs into marketable technologies and has played an instrumental role in securing substantial institutional backing to launch and scale multiple biotechnology companies across Europe and the U.S.

Dr. Andresen will officially assume his role on March 16, 2026.

Anker Lundemose, Chairman of the Board at Commit Biologics, said: "Thomas’ rare combination of deep scientific expertise and strategic leadership as a serial biotech founder makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Commit into its next phase of growth. His appointment is a defining step on our journey to deliver transformative immunotherapies and strengthens our position as a leader in complement-targeting innovation."

Dr. Andresen, incoming CEO of Commit Biologics, said: "Commit is redefining immunotherapy by activating the complement system - one of the immune system’s most potent, yet untapped weapons. Since the turn of the century, the immunotherapy field has produced a series of breakthrough modalities, from checkpoint inhibitors to CAR-Ts and T-cell engagers. Commit is at the forefront of what I firmly believe to be the next breakthrough modality: complement-powered immune engagers. The Company’s preclinical data is outstanding, and its non-human primate data, in particular, gives me the strong conviction that these positive results will be replicated in the clinic.

“I want to thank Chief Scientific Officer Mikkel Wandahl Pedersen for his steadfast leadership as Interim CEO. Having established strong momentum and a validated platform, I look forward to working with Mikkel and the team to deliver life-changing therapies for patients."

Commit is currently advancing a pipeline of proprietary therapeutics powered by its Bispecific Complement Engager (BiCE™) technology platform. In November 2025, the Company announced positive proof-of-concept data from a non-human primate (NHP) study, providing critical translational validation of the BiCE™ platform. Results demonstrated rapid, deep, and sustained targeted B-cell depletion without triggering systemic cytokine release – establishing solid safety and efficacy profiles and proof-of-mechanism.

Commit is poised to nominate its first two clinical development candidates (DCs) in 2026, which will address key unmet needs in autoimmune disease and oncology. These DCs lead a broader pipeline targeting strategic clinical entry points, focusing on patients with compromised T-cell function, and indications where the differentiated mechanism of action offers new high-value treatment possibilities.

Prior to joining Commit, Dr. Andresen co-founded several successful biotechs, including Flagship Pioneering-backed Torque Therapeutics, which was acquired by Repertoire Immune Medicines. Most recently, he served as founding CEO of T-Cypher Bio, an Oxford, UK-based immunotherapy company backed by LifeArc, Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), and Medicxi.

Additionally, he was founding director of DTU Health Tech at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). He has authored 220+ scientific papers and is a named inventor on 50+ patent families across a diverse range of therapeutic applications.

For more information please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Stephen Adams, Aoife Minihan

Tel: +44 (0) 204 566 8543

Email: commit@optimumcomms.com

About Commit Biologics

Commit Biologics is a biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer by activating the complement system. The company’s proprietary Bispecific Complement Engager (BiCE™) platform is producing a new class of immune engagers that directly recruit the complement cascade to target cells. BiCE™ antibodies supercharge the innate immune response, rapidly eliminating diseased cells locally without triggering systemic immune activation. With positive NHP proof-of-concept data and €21.5 million in seed financing from Novo Holdings, Bioqube Ventures, and Korys, Commit is advancing toward clinical entry and defining the next era of immune therapeutics.

About the complement system

The complement system is a powerful pillar of the innate immune system, acting as a first line of defense to identify and eliminate pathogens or damaged cells. While it is one of the body's most effective killing mechanisms, harnessing its potential for targeted therapy represents a major frontier in immuno-engineering. Controlling this activation offers a novel therapeutic approach across autoimmune, inflammatory, and malignant diseases.