To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

-o0o-

Agenda:

The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.



Presentation of the Annual Report 2025 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.



Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.



Remuneration matters, including the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report for approval.



Election of members of the Board of Directors.



Appointment of statutory auditors and sustainability auditors.



Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, the updated remuneration policy, the remuneration report, as well as the Company's Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes election of Thomas Holluf Nielsen and Peter Giørtz-Carlsen and re-election of Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Lasse Nyby, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen and Vibeke Krag to the Board of Directors. The CV of Thomas Holluf Nielsen is attached as Appendix 1, and the CV of Peter Giørtz-Carlsen is attached as Appendix 2.

Re-election of Preben Sunke and election of Thomas Holluf Nielsen are subject to their election for the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit at the meeting of Forenet Kredit's Committee of Representatives held on the same date.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as statutory auditors of the Company and re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as sustainability auditors of the Company.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 11 March 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed at tel +45 21 82 01 65.

Appendix 1 – CV of Thomas Holluf Nielsen

Thomas Holluf Nielsen

Professional experience 2012- Managing Director, Domea.dk 2008-2012 Customer Director, Domea.dk 2007-2008 Customer Manager, Domea.dk 2005-2007 Development Manager, Domea.dk 2004-2005 Deputy Director, Danmarks Boligselskab Education 2002 Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (IT and Management Accounting), Copenhagen Business School 2000 Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, Copenhagen Business School 1989 Higher Commercial Examination, Svendborg Handelsskole Directorships and other positions (current) Forenet Kredit f.m.b.a. (Board Member) Directorships and other positions (previous) Energi og Miljø A.M.B.A. (Chair) Selskabet af 17. oktober 2013 A/S (Board Member)

Appendix 2 – CV of Peter Giørtz-Carlsen

Peter Giørtz-Carlsen

Professional experience 2025- Chief Executive Officer, DLG Group 2019-2025 Deputy Commander and Member of Executive Board, Arla Foods amba 2016-2025 Chief Commercial Officer, Arla Foods amba 2014-2016 Executive VP, Arla UK, Arla Foods amba 2011-2014 Executive VP, Arla Denmark, Arla Foods amba 2010-2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, China, Bestseller Fasihion Group 2008-2010 Chief Executive Officer, Cocio Chocolate Milk, Arla Foods amba 2003-2008 Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Arla Foods amba Education MSc. Economics, Aarhus University Directorships and other positions (current) Toms Group A/S (Vice Chair) Directorships and other positions (previous) The European Dairy Association (Vice Chair)





Attachment