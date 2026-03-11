DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over The Top SEO (OTT), the award-winning digital marketing agency led by CEO and Founder Guy Sheetrit, today announced the launch of its dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) division. The division is the first full-scale GEO operation deployed by a major SEO agency, arriving at a moment when the search industry is undergoing its most significant transformation since the introduction of Google PageRank.

GEO is the practice of ensuring that brands are cited, recommended, and accurately represented when artificial intelligence systems generate answers for users. Unlike traditional SEO, which focuses on ranking web pages in a list of search results, GEO addresses a fundamentally different challenge: getting named inside the AI-generated answer itself.

The shift is already massive. ChatGPT now holds approximately 60 percent of the AI search market and processes more than 2.5 billion prompts every day. Google's AI Overviews reach 1.5 billion users monthly. Perplexity, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot are growing rapidly behind them. Roughly a third of ChatGPT's daily prompts are commercial queries — people asking which products to buy, which companies to hire, and which solutions to trust.

When AI generates those answers, it doesn't present a list of websites. It names specific brands. If a company isn't being cited in those responses, it is invisible to a growing — and soon dominant — segment of its market.

"The companies that will dominate the next decade aren't just ranking on Google. They're training AI to recommend them. We've been the number one SEO company for over a decade. Now we're making sure our clients are number one in the AI search era too. We didn't write a blog post about GEO — we built an entire division and deployed it before anyone else caught up."

— Guy Sheetrit, CEO & Founder, Over The Top SEO

What OTT Has Built — and Already Deployed

While several agencies have recently announced GEO as an offering — in some cases rebranding existing content marketing services — OTT's approach is different in a critical respect: it is already operational. The division has been building and deploying since late 2025, and its infrastructure is live and producing measurable results.

The GEO division is organized around six core capabilities:

AI Citation Architecture. Content structured so AI models cite and recommend brands by name, with citation pattern analysis across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Claude, and emerging platforms.

Full Schema Markup Deployment. Seven types of structured data — Article, FAQ, Organization, LocalBusiness, Breadcrumb, WebSite, and Person — implemented site-wide across every client property.

llms.txt Protocol Adoption. Among the first agencies to implement the llms.txt standard, a machine-readable file enabling large language models to discover and accurately index brand information. Fewer than one percent of websites have adopted this protocol.

AI-Native Content Pipeline. A proprietary production system creating assets engineered from the ground up for AI visibility — including AI-generated video, featured imagery, FAQ schema, deep internal linking, and full E-E-A-T optimization.

Topical Authority Clusters. Structured clusters of 50 to 100 interconnected, deeply researched assets per client vertical, covering the full range of questions an AI model might field about their industry.

AI Crawler Optimization. Every client property configured to welcome GPTBot, Google-Extended, ClaudeBot, and PerplexityBot — ensuring content enters the training and retrieval data that shapes AI-generated responses.

To date, OTT's GEO division has deployed more than 450 AI-optimized pages, all indexed by Google and structured for AI citation. The division monitors brand mentions in real time across all major AI platforms.

About Over The Top SEO

Over The Top SEO is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and AI-powered SEO strategies for Fortune 500 companies, ecommerce brands, and high-growth businesses. Founded by Guy Sheetrit, the agency has served nearly 1,000 clients, generated over $1 billion in client revenue, and been recognized by Forbes, The New York Times, Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and Fox News. OTT is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with operations in Los Angeles and global remote teams. Learn more at overthetopseo.com.

