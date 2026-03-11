Global Solid-State Batteries Market Research 2026-2036: Definitive Market Intelligence on One of the Most Transformative Energy Storage Technologies of the Decade with 60+ Detailed Company Profiles

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Solid-State Batteries Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid-State Batteries Market 2026-2036 is the definitive market intelligence report on one of the most transformative energy storage technologies of the decade.

Solid-state batteries - which replace the flammable liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion cells with a solid ionic conductor - are poised to fundamentally reshape the electric vehicle, consumer electronics, aerospace, medical device, and grid-scale energy storage industries. This comprehensive report, published by Future Markets, Inc., delivers in-depth technology analysis, granular market forecasts, competitive intelligence, and over 60 detailed company profiles spanning the entire solid-state battery value chain.

The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow at compound annual growth rates of 33-57% through 2036, driven by the convergence of electric vehicle demand, consumer electronics miniaturisation, aviation electrification, and the urgent need for safer, higher-density energy storage solutions. Major automakers including Toyota, Samsung SDI, CATL, BYD, and Volkswagen have committed billions to solid-state battery development, with mass production timelines converging on 2027-2028. This report provides the strategic intelligence that investors, corporate strategists, R&D leaders, and supply chain professionals need to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.

The report covers all major solid electrolyte types - sulfide, oxide, polymer, halide, and composite - and analyses both all-solid-state and semi-solid-state battery technologies. It provides detailed manufacturing cost analysis, pilot line assessments for 16 facilities worldwide, regulatory and standards tracking across China, the EU, Japan, and the United States, and supply chain mapping from raw materials through finished cells. Market forecasts are segmented by electrolyte type, application, capacity, and geography through 2036, with data presented in both GWh and revenue terms. The investment landscape section tracks over $20 billion in cumulative global SSB investment, including government programmes, venture capital, corporate R&D budgets, and public market activity.

Whether you are evaluating solid-state battery technology for automotive integration, assessing materials supply chain risks, benchmarking competitors, or identifying partnership and investment opportunities, this report delivers the actionable intelligence required to make informed decisions in the fast-moving solid-state battery market.

Report Contents:

Technology description and classification of solid-state electrolytes (sulfide, oxide, polymer, halide, composite) with material property comparisons and ionic conductivity benchmarks

Features, advantages, and technical specifications of solid-state batteries versus conventional lithium-ion, including energy density, volumetric density, cycle life, fast-charge capability, temperature range, and safety profiles

Thin-film microbatteries and bulk-type solid-state battery analysis, including 3D designs and 3D-printed battery architectures

SWOT analysis of all-solid-state battery technology, covering strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats across the commercialisation pathway

Limitations analysis addressing current manufacturing bottlenecks, cost barriers, interfacial challenges, and scalability constraints

Semi-solid-state batteries as a bridge technology: technology comparison tables, commercial vehicle deployments (NIO, MG4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Karma Kaveya), and materials partnerships

Manufacturing processes and scale-up challenges by electrolyte type, including processing temperatures, environmental requirements, equipment needs, and yield analysis

Cost trajectory analysis from 2024 to 2035 across all electrolyte types, with key cost driver assessment and cost parity projections versus conventional lithium-ion

Pilot lines and manufacturing facilities directory: 16 major production facilities worldwide with capacity, technology, timeline, and operational status

Equipment and process innovations: QuantumScape Cobra process, Samsung SDI Ro-Press, Solid Power continuous electrolyte line, dry cathode electrode technology, cold sintering, and AI-driven simulation platforms

Applications deep dive: deployment timeline from medical implants and IoT through consumer electronics, drones, eVTOL, humanoid robots, premium EVs, mass-market EVs, and grid-scale storage

Electric vehicle OEM demonstration programmes: 12 automaker testing and integration programmes with performance data, battery partners, and commercialisation milestones

Emerging applications analysis: humanoid robots, low-altitude economy, smart contact lenses, military and aerospace, and grid energy storage

Supply chain analysis: critical materials and precursors, key suppliers, supply status, and cost outlook for lithium sulfide, zirconium compounds, high-nickel NCM cathode materials, silicon anode materials, and lithium metal foil

Supply chain partnerships and investments: 15 major partnerships and deals mapped with strategic significance analysis

Regional market analysis with revenue share projections: Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and Europe, including policy roadmaps and industrialisation phases

China solid-state battery industrialisation roadmap: three-phase plan from verification (2024-2026) through demonstration (2026-2028) to promotion (2028-2030), with $830M government funding details

Regulatory and standards landscape: CSAE T/CSAE 434-2025, EU Battery Regulation 2023/1542, MIIT national standard, IRA manufacturing credits, and DOE ARPA-E programme tracking

Recycling and sustainability: electrolyte-specific recycling challenges and solutions, dissolvable interlayer approaches, supramolecular electrolyte designs, and recovery rate data

Investment landscape: $20B cumulative global investment tracked by recipient, source, amount, date, and strategic purpose

Commercialisation timelines: company-by-company roadmaps with technology, target dates, tier classification, and key partner details

Global penetration projections: SSB market penetration as percentage of total lithium-ion from 2025 through 2035, with GWh shipment forecasts for both all-solid-state and semi-solid variants

Competitive dynamics: SSB versus advancing lithium-ion technology across 10 performance metrics, with durability assessment of each advantage

Market sizing and segmentation by research firm, electrolyte type, application, and capacity, with cross-referenced projections from Grand View Research, IDTechEx, SNE Research, Research Nester, Fortune Business Insights, and Fuji Keizai

Solid-state battery market forecast in GWh from 2019 to 2036, segmented by electrolyte type

Market forecast by end-user sector through 2036: consumer electronics, electric vehicles, medical devices, IoT and sensors, aerospace and drones, humanoid robots, and grid-scale storage

Over 60 detailed company profiles with technology descriptions, product specifications, financial data, partnership networks, manufacturing status, and competitive positioning

Comprehensive comparison table of 20 leading solid-state battery companies with technology, energy density, fast-charge capability, mass production targets, and key differentiators

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview and Opportunity

1.2 Technology Landscape and Electrolyte Types

1.3 Semi-Solid-State Batteries: The Bridge Technology

1.4 Manufacturing Scale-Up and Cost Trajectory

1.5 Competitive Landscape and Key Players

1.6 Regional Dynamics

1.7 Regulatory and Standards Framework

1.8 Investment Landscape

1.9 Outlook: Coexistence, Then Transition

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Technology description

2.1.1 Solid-state electrolytes

2.2 Features and advantages

2.3 Technical specifications

2.4 Types

2.4.1 Microbatteries

2.4.1.1 Introduction

2.4.1.2 Materials

2.4.1.3 Applications

2.4.1.4 3D designs

2.4.2 Bulk type solid-state batteries

2.4.3 Semi-solid-state batteries (SSSBs)

2.4.3.1 Technology Overview

2.4.3.2 Technology Comparison

2.4.3.3 Commercial Deployments

2.4.3.4 Materials and Manufacturing Partnerships

2.5 SWOT analysis

2.6 Limitations

3 MANUFACTURING PROCESSES AND SCALE-UP CHALLENGES

3.1 Manufacturing Approaches by Electrolyte Type

3.2 Cost Analysis and Trajectory

3.2.1 Pilot Lines and Manufacturing Facilities

3.2.2 Equipment and Process Innovations

4 APPLICATIONS

4.1 Application Deployment Sequence

4.1.1 Electric Vehicles: OEM Demonstration Programs

4.1.2 Emerging Applications

5 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1 Critical Materials and Precursors

5.1.1 Key Supply Chain Partnerships and Investments

6 GLOBAL MARKET PROJECTIONS

6.1 Electrolyte Type Market Projections (GWh Shipped) to 2036

6.2 SSB Market Forecast by End-User Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2024-2036)

7 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.1 China: Policy and Industrialisation Roadmap

7.1.1 Japan: Structured Scaling

7.1.2 North America: Developer-OEM Partnership Model

7.1.3 Europe: Regulatory Push and Materials Independence

8 REGULATORY AND STANDARDS LANDSCAPE

9 RECYCLING AND SUSTAINABILITY

10 INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

11 COMMERCIALISATION TIMELINES

11.1 Commercialisation Roadmaps

11.2 Global Penetration Projections

12 COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS: SSB VS. ADVANCING Li-ION

13 COMPANY PROFILES (69 COMPANY PROFILES)

Altech Batteries

Advanced Solid-state Electrolyte Technology (ASET)

Blue Current Inc.

Blue Solutions (Bollore Group)

BTRY AG

BYD Company Ltd.

Chongqing Tailan New Energy Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

Cymbet Corporation

Donut Lab Oy

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Factorial Inc. (Factorial Energy)

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Jinghe Energy

Lightyear Engine

ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

WeLion New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1i8zf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.