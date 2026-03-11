Global Carbon Fiber Market Report 2026-2036, Profiles Over 110 Companies Across the Value Chain

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Carbon Fiber Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber Market 2026-2036 is a comprehensive market research report providing in-depth analysis of the carbon fiber industry, covering technology trends, end-use applications, demand forecasts, competitive dynamics, and company profiles across the entire carbon fiber value chain.

This report is an essential resource for carbon fiber manufacturers, composite producers, recyclers, investors, procurement professionals, and strategic planners seeking actionable intelligence on one of the most critical advanced materials markets of the coming decade.

The report opens with a detailed technology introduction covering the fundamental properties and classifications of carbon fibers, including modulus types, tow sizes, and heat treatment grades. It provides thorough coverage of all major precursor materials - PAN (polyacrylonitrile), pitch, rayon, and emerging bio-based alternatives such as lignin and polyethylene - along with detailed descriptions of manufacturing steps including spinning, stabilization, carbonization, surface treatment, and sizing. A dedicated section addresses sustainability, ESG considerations, lifecycle assessment, and the carbon footprint of carbon fiber production, reflecting the growing importance of environmental performance in procurement and investment decisions.

A major focus of the report is the rapidly growing recycled carbon fiber (rCF) segment, with analysis of recycling technologies including pyrolysis, solvolysis, mechanical recycling, and plasma oxidation, alongside market size forecasts through 2036. The report also covers advanced manufacturing technologies such as automated fiber placement, out-of-autoclave processing, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastics, nanostitching, and the innovation pipeline through 2030, including low-cost precursors, microwave-assisted carbonisation, AI-driven manufacturing, and carbon fiber derived from CO2.

End-use market analysis spans all key application sectors: aerospace, wind energy, sports and leisure, automotive, pressure vessels and the hydrogen economy, oil and gas, civil engineering and infrastructure, urban air mobility and eVTOL aircraft, space and satellite launch, marine, medical devices, and electronics. Each sector includes market drivers, application mapping, desirable carbon fiber properties, pricing benchmarks, and key industry players. The report provides detailed market analysis covering growth drivers and trends, regulatory impacts, US tariff and trade policy developments, pricing and cost structures, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape assessment, production capacity by manufacturer, and a forward-looking risk and opportunity framework.

Aerospace remains the largest single market for carbon fiber composites, with demand driven predominantly by commercial aircraft manufacturers. Next-generation wide-body aircraft incorporate composite laminates in a majority of their structural weight, and growing demand is also emerging from eVTOL air taxis, large drones, rockets, and satellites. Wind energy is a rapidly expanding market as turbine blade lengths increase and manufacturers shift from glass fiber to carbon fiber composites to reduce weight and improve rigidity.

The automotive sector is accelerating its adoption of carbon fiber, driven by electric vehicle lightweighting requirements, emissions regulations, and growing use in battery enclosures, hydrogen fuel cell tanks, crash structures, and body components. Pressure vessels - particularly compressed hydrogen storage tanks - represent one of the fastest-growing application segments, propelled by the expanding hydrogen economy. Additional markets span construction and civil engineering, sports and leisure, marine, electronics, oil and gas, industrial equipment, and medical devices.

The competitive landscape is concentrated among a small number of major producers, led by Toray Industries of Japan. Other significant players include Hyosung Advanced Materials, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, Teijin, SGL Group, and several rapidly expanding Chinese manufacturers. This geographic diversification is reshaping the supply landscape, with Asia Pacific having overtaken North America and Europe as the largest consuming region.

Key challenges include the relatively high cost of carbon fiber versus competing materials, supply chain concentration, long aerospace certification cycles, and the need for faster manufacturing processes to serve high-volume automotive demand. The convergence of decarbonisation mandates, lightweighting imperatives, renewable energy expansion, and the hydrogen economy positions carbon fiber as a strategically essential material for the global green transition.

Looking ahead, the market outlook is strong across all major segments. Near-term growth will be driven by aircraft production ramp-ups, offshore wind buildout, electric vehicle lightweighting, and hydrogen infrastructure. Medium-term growth will be augmented by urban air mobility platforms, advanced electronics, and medical applications.

Report contents include:

Executive summary with market overview, competitive landscape, recycling trends, and future outlook

Technology introduction covering carbon fiber properties, modulus classifications, and tow types

Detailed analysis of precursor materials: PAN, pitch, rayon, lignin, polyethylene, textile PAN, and vapour grown carbon fiber

Sustainability, ESG, lifecycle assessment, and decarbonisation pathways

Recycled carbon fiber market analysis with technology comparison and market forecasts (2025-2036)

Carbon fiber 3D printing technologies and continuous fiber printing producers

Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) applications and manufacturing process comparison

Advanced manufacturing technologies: automated fiber placement, out-of-autoclave, thermoplastic composites, and nanostitching

Technology innovation pipeline (2025-2030): low-cost precursors, microwave carbonisation, AI and digital twins, direct-write electronics, carbon fiber from CO2

End-use market analysis for aerospace, wind energy, sports and leisure, automotive, pressure vessels, oil and gas, civil engineering, urban air mobility/eVTOL, space, marine, medical devices, and electronics

Hydrogen economy analysis: vehicular storage, stationary storage, and cryogenic storage

Market growth drivers, regulatory landscape, and US tariff and trade policy impacts (2024-2026)

Price and cost analysis across carbon fiber grades and applications

Supply chain mapping and competitive landscape assessment

Production capacity by manufacturer (current and planned)

Addressable market size by sector and future outlook by end-use market

Market risks and opportunities assessment

Global carbon fiber demand forecasts 2020-2036 by industry and by region (thousand metric tonnes)

Global carbon fiber revenue forecasts 2020-2036 by industry (billions USD)

Regional demand analysis: China, India, South Korea, Europe, North America, and Japan

Over 110 company profiles across the carbon fiber value chain

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Markets and applications

1.2 Market size and forecasts

1.3 Competitive landscape and production capacity

1.4 Recycling and circular economy

1.5 Future outlook

2 TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION

2.1 Properties of carbon fibers

2.1.1 Types by modulus

2.1.2 Types by the secondary processing

2.2 Precursor material types

2.2.1 PAN: Polyacrylonitrile

2.2.2 Bio-based and alternative precursors

2.3 Sustainability, ESG, and Lifecycle Assessment of Carbon Fibers

2.3.1 Carbon Footprint of Carbon Fiber Production

2.3.2 Decarbonisation Pathways

2.3.3 Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) Considerations

2.3.4 Regulatory Drivers for Sustainability

2.4 Recycled carbon fibers (r-CF)

2.4.1 The market for rCF

2.4.2 Recycling processes

2.4.3 Companies

2.5 Carbon Fiber 3D Printing

2.6 Plasma oxidation

2.7 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)

2.7.1 Applications

2.8 Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Carbon Fiber Composites

2.8.1 Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) and Automated Tape Laying (ATL)

2.8.2 Out-of-Autoclave (OoA) Processing

2.8.3 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites

2.8.4 Nanostitching and Advanced Interlaminar Technologies

2.8.5 Technology Innovation Pipeline (2025-2030)

3 END USE MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Aerospace

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 2025/2026 Market Update

3.2 Wind energy

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 2025/2026 Market Update

3.3 Sports & leisure

3.3.1 Overview

3.4 Automotive

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 2025/2026 Market Update

3.5 Pressure vessels

3.5.1 Hydrogen Economy

3.5.1.1 Vehicular Hydrogen Storage

3.5.1.2 Stationary and Transport Hydrogen Storage

3.5.1.3 Cryogenic Hydrogen Storage - An Emerging Disruption

3.6 Oil and gas

3.7 Civil Engineering and Infrastructure

3.8 Emerging and High-Growth Application Markets

3.8.1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and eVTOL Aircraft

3.8.2 Space and Satellite Launch

3.8.3 Marine and Shipbuilding

3.8.4 Medical Devices and Prosthetics

3.8.5 Electrical and Electronics

3.9 Market analysis

3.9.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

3.9.2 Regulations

3.9.3 US Tariff and Trade Policy Impacts (2025-2026)

3.9.4 Price and Costs Analysis

3.9.5 Supply Chain

3.9.6 Competitive Landscape

3.9.6.1 Annual capacity, by producer

3.9.7 Future Outlook

3.9.8 Addressable Market Size

3.9.9 Risks and Opportunities

4 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER DEMAND 2020-2036

4.1 By Industry (Thousand Metric Tonnes)

4.2 By Region (Thousand Metric Tonnes)

4.2.1 China

4.2.2 India

4.2.3 South Korea

4.2.4 Europe

4.2.5 North America

4.2.6 Japan

4.3 Revenues by Industry (Billions USD)

5 COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Carbon fiber producers (29 Company profiles)

5.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers (65 Company profiles)

5.3 Carbon fiber recyclers (17 Company profiles)

Toray Industries

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Chemical

Teijin

SGL Group

