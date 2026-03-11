Service Leadership Releases 2026 Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation Report

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Leadership Inc.® , a ConnectWise company, today released the findings of the 2026 Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation (Remuneration) Report™, the industry’s leading global resource for compensation benchmarks and best practices for IT solution providers.

This Service Leadership report uniquely correlates compensation data with IT solution provider profitability. The analysis provides clear insight into how compensation strategies differ between top-performing and lower-performing organizations. Unlike broader compensation reports, this research focuses exclusively on roles and structures specific to the IT solution provider business model.

As IT solution providers work to meet growing demand for IT services while managing limited resources, the report delivers critical insights into compensation benchmarks, effective pay structures, and incentive strategies designed to support sustainable growth.

In addition to detailed W2 compensation data (T4 in Canada, P60 in the U.K., Income Statement in Australia, and Gross Earnings in New Zealand) for more than 60 service delivery, sales and management roles, the report also provides insight into variable incentive compensation, average billable rates and annual compensation growth trends.

All data is segmented by region, city tier, and, where available, metropolitan area.

New in the 2026 report are insights by ownership type (privately owned vs. private equity-backed), as well as analysis of the number of full-time consultant employees and average consultant costs. These additions provide a clearer view into workforce composition, cost structures, and organizational performance.

The report also introduces data on the number of Digital Workers—AI agents and automation bots—currently used by IT solution providers, highlighting the industry’s growing shift toward automation-enabled operations.

Key findings from the report include:

Wage inflation peaked in 2022 and has improved significantly since then

Top-performing IT solution providers awarded fewer large pay increases in 2025

Hybrid work remains the dominant model in the industry

Demand for advanced technical roles continues to grow globally

Using global compensation data from IT solution providers, the report highlights regional differences in workforce and pay trends. These insights offer context on how organizations across markets are responding to similar economic and operational pressures.

“This report provides IT Solution Providers with a clear view of the real costs associated with recruiting and retaining talent in today’s market,” said Peter Kujawa, EVP & GM of Service Leadership and IT Nation at ConnectWise. “As labor remains the largest expense for most firms, understanding how top-performing organizations structure compensation and improve operational efficiency is critical to maintaining profitability and long-term growth.”

Kujawa also noted the positive shift in wage inflation trends following its peak in 2022. While easing wage pressure is encouraging for solution providers, he emphasized that improving operational efficiency remains critical. As providers look to scale efficiently, solutions such as zofiQ , built on the ConnectWise platform, can help automate routine tasks and augment service teams, enabling MSPs to improve productivity while better managing overall labor costs. To receive a complimentary executive summary and learn how to purchase the full Service Leadership Index® 2026 Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation Report, click here .

