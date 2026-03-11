AH Realty Trust Executes 4,000-Square-Foot Lease at Southern Post With Atlanta Golf & Social

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), previously Armada Hoffler, announced the execution of a new retail lease with Atlanta Golf & Social at Southern Post, the company’s premier mixed-use destination in Roswell, Georgia. The contemporary indoor golf and social concept will occupy approximately 4,000 square feet of first-generation retail space, further strengthening Southern Post’s diverse collection of retail, dining, wellness, and lifestyle offerings.

Atlanta Golf & Social reflects growing demand for experience-driven retail concepts centered on social programming and shared activity that encourage repeat visitation within mixed-use destinations. The Southern Post location will mark the tenant’s third market presence, representing continued brand expansion within the Atlanta market.

“Atlanta Golf & Social is a compelling addition that complements Southern Post’s positioning as a vibrant, community-oriented destination,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and CEO of AH Realty Trust. “This lease reflects continued leasing momentum at the property and further reinforces Southern Post’s appeal as a gathering place where retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences converge. It also underscores our longstanding expertise in curating high-performing retail and mixed-use environments that deliver engaging experiences for visitors while creating durable value for our partners and stakeholders.”

Southern Post continues to attract a thoughtfully curated mix, dining and service-oriented tenants that collectively contribute to its walkable, community-focused environment. Existing tenants include BodyRok, Grana, and SweatHouz, alongside a curated mix of dining, wellness, and experiential concepts, supporting the destination’s role as a premier gathering place.

Atlanta Golf & Social is expected to open at Southern Post in late 2026, with rent commencement anticipated to align with the tenant’s opening.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: Chelsea.Forrest@ahrealtytrust.com

Phone: (757) 612-4248