Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2026 Investor Day

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it will be providing a webcast of its upcoming 2026 Investor Day presentation.

Generac will be holding the Investor Day on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, where Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the Company’s management team will discuss key strategic priorities and growth opportunities. The Company will webcast its Investor Day presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT that day and expects to conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A link to the live webcast will be available prior to the scheduled presentation time on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link, along with a link to the presentation slides. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Any interested parties are requested to register in advance for the webcast by clicking on the following link below:



https://vimeo.com/event/5782681

