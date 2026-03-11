UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 18, 2026

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

Other International: +6 173 145 4010 USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1 855 881 1339 UK (Toll Free): 0800 051 8245 Mainland China (Toll Free): 4001 200 659 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800 966 806 Singapore (Toll Free): 800 101 2785

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 25, 2026, by dialing:

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-855-883-1031 UK (Toll Free): +0-800-031-4295 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-930-639 Replay Passcode: 10053729

