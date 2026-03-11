Dangbei Spring Promotion with Savings Up to 33.9% on Popular Home Cinema Projectors

LONDON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is welcoming the new season with its Spring Promotion, featuring a line-up of limited-time deals on Amazon.co.uk. From 11-16 March 2026, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 33.9% off selected 4K home cinema and portable projectors.

As the days grow longer and gatherings move into brighter evenings, Dangbei invites customers to upgrade home entertainment setups. Whether it’s streaming the latest blockbuster in stunning 4K, hosting a weekend movie marathon, enjoying live sports, or setting up an outdoor garden cinema night, Dangbei projectors deliver a bright, immersive big-screen experience - without the cost or bulk of a giant TV.

4K Projectors





Dangbei DBOX02 Pro - 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand

Building on the DBOX02 platform, the DBOX02 Pro features a flexible gimbal stand and enhanced tone mapping that allow users to effortlessly align a massive 4K image within any room layout. Its 2000 ISO lumens of laser brightness and rich contrast transform a living space into a premium venue, bringing the high-stakes energy of live sports and the immersive depth of cinematic blockbusters to life on a grand scale. Whether catching a fast-paced game or settling in for a premiere, every frame is rendered with the clarity and vibrant detail required for a true big-screen experience.

Now £859 (33.9% off; was £1,299)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F7RKFBFY

Dangbei DBOX02 - 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV & Netflix

The DBOX02 is a 4K ALPD laser projector built for those who want a bright, sharp image in real-world living rooms. With 4K resolution, an ALPD laser light source, and up to 2450 ISO lumens, it delivers a crisp picture up to 200 inches—perfect for daytime viewing even when the room isn’t fully dark. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, allowing users to jump straight from favourite sports, to the season's latest blockbuster movies and series without the need for extra streaming boxes.

Now £999 (21.9% off; was £1,279)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N

Dangbei MP1 Max - 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Projector

MP1 Max targets home cinema enthusiasts who want both high brightness and accurate color. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light engine delivers 3100 ISO lumens and wide color coverage (around 110% BT.2020 with ΔE<1), so HDR movies, concerts and sports look vivid and lifelike on a big screen - even during daytime viewing.

Now £1,299 (18.8% off; was £1,599)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F43HZC23

FHD Projectors





Dangbei Freedo - Portable 1080p Projector with Built-In Battery

Freedo is Dangbei’s ultimate portable projector, designed for viewers who want big-screen entertainment without being tied to a power outlet. It features 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens, and a built-in battery providing roughly 2.5 hours of viewing, the perfect duration to catch a full sports match or a feature-length blockbuster from anywhere. Whether projecting a casual watch party on the balcony or using the 165° gimbal stand to beam the slalom finals onto a bedroom ceiling or a tent canvas, Freedo ensures users never miss a moment of the action.

Now £339 (32.1% off; was £499)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DM635S3N

Dangbei Atom - Ultra-Slim Laser Projector with Google TV

Atom is engineered for modern living and high-speed viewing. Its ultra-slim chassis slides easily onto any shelf or stand, while 1080p resolution, 1200 ISO lumens, and HDR10 support allow it to project an expansive 180-inch image. With Google TV and licensed Netflix built in, the Atom turns any white wall into a cinema - perfect for streaming high-octane sports, or hosting a blockbuster movie night.

Now £529 (18% off; was £645)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ

Dangbei N2 mini - Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Small Spaces

The N2 Mini is a compact, Netflix-ready 1080p projector designed to bring cinema into bedrooms, dorms, and smaller living spaces. It offers native 1080p resolution and a projection size ranging from 40 to 120 inches, with a built-in gimbal stand that tilts up to 190° for ultimate placement flexibility. Whether catching an early-morning TV show from bed, or a late-night movie, the N2 Mini sets up in seconds thanks to its intelligent autofocus, auto keystone, and obstacle avoidance. With built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, users can transition seamlessly from live sports highlights to favorite movie series without missing a beat.

Now £159 (20.1% off; was £199)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DXVKH3PN

The Dangbei Spring promotion is available exclusively via the Dangbei Amazon UK Store between March 11th and March 16th 2026

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. With more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection hardware with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.



Press Contact: Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

