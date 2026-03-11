Unchained for Pet Lovers Brings Professional-Grade Innovation to the Pet Cleaning Category, Introduces Alternative to Enzyme-Based Cleaners

Chesapeake, VA , March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unchained for Pet Lovers, a premium home-care brand focused on solving stubborn pet messes, is bringing a professional-grade alternative to the consumer pet-cleaning market with its flagship product Unchained Pet Stain & Odor Remover. Designed for households that want strong cleaning performance while avoiding harsh chemical formulations often associated with traditional cleaners, the product is a butyl-free, VOC-compliant solution that targets pet stains and odors at the molecular level.

For many owners, the frustration of cleaning after their pets is not simply the mess itself. It is what remains after repeated cleaning attempts – lingering odor and recurring yellow discoloration. Unchained for Pet Lovers is challenging this notion with a different approach; one built around breaking down the chemistry behind pet messes instead of relying on slow-acting enzymes or scent masking.

Molecular Breakdown Approach

Unchained Pet Stain & Odor Remover’s formula combines high-grade hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) with deep penetrating agents and Ecocide Extreme to break down odor-causing compounds at the molecular level. The formulation targets the chemical compounds associated with common pet messes such as urine, feces, and vomit so odors can be addressed at their source.

This can be particularly useful on porous surfaces like carpets and mattresses where liquids may penetrate below the visible layer. In those situations, surface cleaning alone may not fully resolve the issue. According to the company, its formulation is designed to reach into affected areas and act on the material causing the odor rather than only improving the smell at the surface. This mechanism also contributes to stain removal. As the formula breaks down the compounds within the contamination itself, it can help lift the yellowing discoloration pet accidents often leave behind.

The formulation was engineered by cleaning professionals and developed in collaboration with a team of chemists to adapt professional-grade cleaning chemistry for everyday household use.

Key Product Features

Beyond simply removing visible stains and odor, Unchained Pet Stain & Odor Remover is intended to work efficiently on several common household surfaces and provide a practical alternative to enzyme-based cleaners that may require longer treatment times or repeated applications. It’s key features include:

Molecular-level cleaning action with a peroxide-based formula designed to break down odor-causing compounds from urine, feces, and vomit at their source by disrupting the chemical chains that allow odors to persist.

Butyl-free, VOC-compliant, and enzyme-free formulation offering a cleaner-label alternative to traditional pet cleaners that rely on harsh solvents, heavy fragrances, or slower enzyme activity to address stains and odors.

Designed to help remove both odor and yellowing pet stains, which often remain visible on carpets and rugs after conventional cleaning methods only partially lift the contamination.

Multi-surface usability across carpets, upholstery, rugs, mattresses, tile, grout, hardwood-adjacent areas, and select fabrics, allowing households to use one product for a variety of common pet mess situations.

Simple spray-and-wipe application, requiring no scrubbing or rinsing in most situations. Users spray the affected area, allow the formula to work, and then wipe or blot the surface clean.

Intended for households with children and pets when used as directed. It has light Sweet Breeze essential-oil finish that leaves treated areas smelling fresh rather than strongly perfumed.

Responding to Changing Consumer Expectations

Consumer expectations around household cleaning products have shifted in recent years, with many shoppers paying closer attention not only to product performance but also to the ingredients used in everyday cleaning solutions. In the pet-care category, this shift has led to growing interest in products that combine effective stain and odor removal with formulations designed for routine use in homes with animals.

Because pets spend much of their time close to the floor – where treated surfaces, fabrics, and potential cleaning residues are most likely to be present – formulation choices can carry added importance for pet households. As a result, some consumers increasingly consider cleaning products that limit or avoid certain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as they look for lower-emission options for regular home use.

Unchained Pet’s flagship product was developed with these changing expectations in mind, combining a peroxide-based cleaning system with a butyl-free, VOC-compliant, and enzyme-free profile. This reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to address both the effectiveness of stain and odor removal and the formulation considerations that many pet-owning households increasingly evaluate when selecting cleaning products.

As the home-care market continues to evolve, products that balance strong cleaning performance with thoughtful formulation choices are expected to remain an important focus for pet owners seeking solutions that integrate comfortably into everyday life with their animals.

Availability

Unchained Pet Stain & Odor Remover is available directly through the company’s website and on Amazon. To learn more about the product and its formulation, please visit https://www.unchainedpet.com.



About Unchained for Pet Lovers

Unchained for Pet Lovers is a US-based home-care company focused on addressing common cleaning challenges faced by pet-owning households. Founded by carpet cleaning industry veteran Rob Allen, the company draws on more than 40 years of professional cleaning expertise. Allen is also the founder of TruckMountForums (TMF), the world’s largest online community for carpet cleaning professionals. Through its work with cleaning specialists and chemists, Unchained for Pet Lovers develops products informed by professional cleaning knowledge and adapted for routine use in residential environments.



