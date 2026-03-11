Argentina Data Center Market Growth Opportunity Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Cirion, Claro, EdgeConneX, EMPATEL SAPEM, G2K, IPLAN, NextStream, Telecentro Empresas, Telecom Argentina

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Argentina Data Center Market was valued at USD 334 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 825 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 16.27%.
This report analyses the Argentina data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Argentina has about 23 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.Buenos Aires remains the primary data center hub in Argentina, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 18 active data centers and 2 upcoming data centers.
The cost of building data centers in Argentina is relatively competitive, averaging $7-$8 million per MW. Most colocation data center operators in Argentina are developing retail or hybrid colocation facilities due to a shortage of large enterprise clients requiring full-scale wholesale data centers. In addition, hybrid models allow operators to optimize space utilization and better serve diverse customer needs in a market progressing in cloud and AI adoption.
ARGENTINA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include Cirion Technologies, Claro, EdgeConneX, EMPATEL SAPEM, G2K, IPLAN, NextStream, Telecentro Empresas and Telecom Argentina.
OpenAI and Sur Energy have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on building a large AI-focused data center in Argentina, named the Stargate Argentina project. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.
The cloud market in Argentina is expected to continue growing during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization and enterprise cloud adoption. Currently, Huawei Cloud has an established presence in the country with one availability zone.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|102
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$334 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$825 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.2%
|Regions Covered
|Argentina
IT Infrastructure Providers:
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors:
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Datawaves
- Fluor Construction
- Micrico
- Quark
Support Infrastructure Providers:
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- ASSA ABLOY
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Narada Power Source
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- EdgeConneX
- EMPATEL SAPEM
- G2K
- Iplan
- NextStream
- Telecentro Empresas
- Telecom Argentina
New Entrants
- OpenAI & Sur Energy
