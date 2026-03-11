DRVN Fraud Reminder: Driven Brands Investors with Losses may have been Affected by Securities Fraud – Contact BFA Law about Your Rights before May 8

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after the Company disclosed widespread accounting errors and internal control failures, causing its stock to drop nearly 40%.

Key Details of the Driven Brands ($DRVN) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2026

May 8, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Driven Brands’ financial restatements due to material accounting errors from 2023 to 2025

Securities fraud relating to Driven Brands’ financial restatements due to material accounting errors from 2023 to 2025 Stock Decline: February 25, 2026 – 39.8% Stock Drop

February 25, 2026 – 39.8% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until May 8, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Driven Brands common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Clark v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al., 1:26-cv-01902.

Why is Driven Brands Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Driven Brands is an automotive aftermarket services company that owns, operates, and franchises vehicle maintenance, repair, collision, glass, and car wash brands. Throughout the relevant period, Driven Brands assured investors that its financial reporting was accurate and that its internal controls were effective.

As alleged, these statements were materially false and misleading because Driven Brands suffered from pervasive accounting errors, including lease accounting issues, unreconciled cash balances, improperly classified expenses, and improperly recognized revenue, spanning fiscal years 2023 through 2025.

Why Did Driven Brands’ Stock Drop?

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands disclosed that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, as well as quarterly and year-to-date financials for 2025, after identifying numerous material accounting errors. The Company also revealed material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and delayed the filing of its 2025 Form 10-K.

On this news, Driven Brands’ stock dropped from $16.61 per share on February 24, 2026, to open at $9.99 per share on February 25, 2026, a decline of nearly 40%.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Driven Brands, you may have legal options. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, with no cost or obligation to you.

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

