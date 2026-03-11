Kenya Data Center Investment and Growth Analysis Report 2026: An $800+ Mn Market by 2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Africa Data Centres, iColo, iXAfrica Data Centres, Safaricom, Telkom Kenya

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kenya Data Center Market was valued at USD 266 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 805 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 20.27%.



Currently, Kenya has 7 operational submarine cables: 2Africa, Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE 1), Eastern Africa Submarine System (EASSy), Lower Indian Ocean Network 2 (LION2), PEACE Cable, SEACOM/Tata TGN-Eurasia, and The East African Marine System (TEAMS). The country is witnessing investments in two more submarine cables, Africa-1 and Daraja, which will significantly enhance connectivity across the country and are expected to become operational by 2026-2027.





Kenya has about 13 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Nairobi is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Kenya's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 8 existing and 7 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.

The Kenyan government actively promotes renewable energy sources as part of its strategy to attract data center investments. Initiatives such as pilot projects that allow data centers to purchase renewable energy directly align with global trends toward sustainability. In July 2025, it was announced that the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the largest electricity provider in Kenya, had installed a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to power its modular data center in Nairobi. This BESS is designed to supply stable electricity during periods of low grid demand, ensuring overall resilience.

KENYA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include Africa Data Centres, iColo (Digital Realty), iXAfrica Data Centres, Safaricom and Telkom Kenya.

In September 2025, iXAfrica Data Centres secured financing from Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) to expand the NBOX1 facility. This data center was backed by a $50 million investment from Helios.

New Entrants includes Nxtra by Airtel, Cloudoon and G42. In September 2025, India's Airtel, through its Nxtra, started construction of its data center in Nairobi. The facility is likely to witness an investment of 19 billion KES ($147 million). The data center is likely to be developed in two phases and is set to be operational by Q1 2027

In March 2024, G42 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Kenyan data center developer, EcoCloud, to build a mega green data center campus in Kenya. The first phase will provide an initial IT capacity of 100 MW. Over the long term, the project aspires to scale up to 1GW capacity, making it one of the largest data center projects planned anywhere in Africa.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Copy Cat Group

Crovik Technologies

Eastra Solutions

Egypro

Future-tech

Gruppo ICM

HubTech

Kinetic Controls

Norkun Intakes

Remax Consult

Kent

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend

Westwood Management

X2X Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Carrier

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

iColo (Digital Realty)

iXAfrica Data Centres

Safaricom

Telkom Kenya

New Entrants

Nxtra by Airtel

Cloudoon

G42

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Nairobi

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Nairobi

Other Cities

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

