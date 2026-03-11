South Africa Data Center Market Investment & Growth aNALYSIS Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks, Equinix, Microsoft, NTT, Open Access, Teraco, Vantage

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.55 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 12.90%

This report analyses the South Africa data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.







The government of South Africa is investing in AI. For instance, in July 2025, South Africa's Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation announced the country's investment of approximately $28.4 million in AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies to strengthen foundational digital capabilities in the public sector. Additionally, the fund supports the Foundational Digital Capabilities Research (FDCR) platform and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) across nine universities located in Cape Town, Pretoria, Stellenbosch, and Sol Plaatje University.

Johannesburg is the top data center destination in South Africa. It continues to be the leading hub in the country for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions.

In South Africa, the electricity demand is steadily increasing due to rising investments in data centers, which are driving higher power consumption. This growing demand has highlighted challenges in the country's power supply. To address these challenges, the government of South Africa has taken some initiatives to meet electricity demands across the country, while data center operators are increasingly adopting renewable energy for their data center facilities.

In February 2025, Teraco, a Digital Realty company, announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NOA, an integrated energy aggregator based in South Africa, to acquire renewable energy (wind energy) for use in its data center.

SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The South Africa data center market has the presence of several major colocation data center operators, including Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, Equinix, NTT DATA, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Teraco (Digital Realty), and Vantage Data Centers. Some existing data center operators have expanded their facilities across the country, with new developments expected to become operational during the forecast period.

The market has a presence of several major cloud operators, which include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft, and Oracle Cloud.

In July 2025, NVIDIA announced the signing of a partnership deal with Cassava Technologies to build AI-ready data centers across African countries such as Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco, for a total investment of around $700 million. Additionally, the first phase of its South Africa AI-ready data center, launched in June, hosts around 3,000 Nvidia GPUs.

In the South Africa data center market, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), joint ventures (JVs), and strategic partnerships are among the major activities through which operators grow their portfolios and their presence across the country. For instance, in March 2025, Vantage Data Centers announced a 50:50 partnership with Attacq, a real estate developer, to construct a data center in Johannesburg. The project, involving an investment of around $34 million, will provide around 111,546 square feet of space and around 80 MW of power capacity.

