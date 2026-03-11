Kala Bio Launches a Revolution for Biotech- First AI Agent Deploying in 14 Days as $180 Billion Agentic AI Healthcare Revolution Accelerates

ARLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) announces that it is ready to ship its first commercial AI product in approximately 14 days, transforming the Company from a clinical-stage biotech into a dual-engine growth story powered by both a proprietary drug pipeline and a scalable AI platform targeting the $180+ billion AI-in-healthcare market. Kala is building the Palantir for biotech, just as Palantir built a $250+ billion company by helping governments and enterprises make sense of massive data, Kala is doing the same for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry through its Researgency.ai platform, deploying purpose-built AI agents that handle the repetitive, high-stakes jobs that slow drug companies down, faster, cheaper, and with fewer errors than humans.

THE PLATFORM IS LIVE. THE FIRST PRODUCT IS SHIPPING.

With the full rebrand of Researgency.ai now complete, the platform is live and ready for enterprise clients. Kala’s scientists, working alongside Younet’s AI engineering team, are building the Company’s first custom AI agent right now, with delivery expected in approximately 14 days. This is not a rebranding announcement — this is a go-to-market readiness signal.

“The rebrand was important, but the real story is what happens next, we launch,” said Avi Minkowitz, CEO of Kala. “We are building the Palantir for biotech. Our first agent ships in 14 days, and our team is fired up. This is the beginning of something big.”

WHY NOW: THE AGENTIC AI MEGATREND IS HERE

The world’s largest companies are racing to adopt agentic AI, software that doesn’t just answer questions, but actually does the work. Block, Inc. recently committed to an agentic operating model; Gartner reports a 1,445% surge in enterprise inquiries about multi-agent AI systems from Q1 2024 to Q2 2025; and the global AI-in-healthcare market is projected to exceed $180 billion by 2030. While most AI companies chase general-purpose markets, Kala is laser-focused on biotech and pharma, the most data-intensive, compliance-heavy, and highest-value industry in the world.

WHY BIOTECH IS THE PERFECT MARKET FOR AI AGENTS

Biotech and pharma companies are drowning in complex, expensive, time-sensitive work. Every day spent on paperwork and compliance is a day a life-saving drug isn’t getting to patients. Kala’s AI agents target three massive pain points: repetitive workflows that AI can run on autopilot; mountains of paperwork where one mistake can delay a drug by months; and costly delays where AI compresses work from weeks to days, or even hours.

WHAT KALA'S AI PLATFORM CAN DO

Researgency.ai is a full enterprise platform where companies can design, deploy, and improve AI agents in a secure, auditable environment built for pharma-grade compliance, the operating system for AI in biotech. High-value use cases include:

Research Intelligence Agent — Monitors scientific publications and competitor activity, delivering structured summaries.

— Monitors scientific publications and competitor activity, delivering structured summaries. Clinical Trial Agent — Drafts study protocols, runs consistency checks, and prepares trial documentation.

— Drafts study protocols, runs consistency checks, and prepares trial documentation. Regulatory & Compliance Agent — Drafts controlled documents, tracks revisions, and ensures FDA submissions are complete and formatted correctly.

— Drafts controlled documents, tracks revisions, and ensures FDA submissions are complete and formatted correctly. Safety & Pharmacovigilance Agent — Monitors drug safety signals, organizes case reports, and flags issues for escalation.

— Monitors drug safety signals, organizes case reports, and flags issues for escalation. Commercial Launch Agent — Generates training materials, product fact sheets, and launch playbooks so teams are ready the moment a drug is approved.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR KALA INVESTORS

The old Kala was a one-drug story, high risk, binary outcomes. The new Kala is a dual-engine growth company: a Biotech Pipeline advancing cutting-edge treatments with FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, plus Researgency.ai, an AI platform any biotech or pharma company can use, generating recurring revenue month after month. There are thousands of biotech and pharma companies worldwide facing the exact pain points Kala is solving. Kala is positioning itself as the go-to AI infrastructure partner for the biotech industry, no longer a single-asset bet, but a platform company with the potential to serve an entire industry.

Early investors in platform companies that successfully execute have historically seen some of the biggest returns in the market.

NEXT CATALYST: FIRST AI AGENT SHIPS IN ~14 DAYS

Kala confirmed that its first AI Researgency agent is actively being built and is expected to ship within approximately 14 days. After launch, the Company will share full details, which workflow it targets, what the agent does, and exactly how it will measure value delivered. For investors, this is the moment the platform story moves from strategy to execution.

About KALA BIO (NASDAQ: KALA)

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a dedicated, on-premises AI infrastructure platform for the biotechnology industry. The Company's dual strategy combines a proprietary biologics pipeline, including its mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform and FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designated product candidates, with a scalable AI platform-as-a-service business designed to deploy secure, purpose-built AI systems directly within biotech and pharmaceutical client environments. Through its exclusive worldwide license for the Researgency AI research platform from Younet, KALA intends to serve as the dedicated AI infrastructure partner for the biotechnology industry, enabling companies of all sizes to unlock the value of their proprietary biological data without ever surrendering control of it. Kala is advancing an agentic transformation strategy for biomedical organizations through Researgency.ai, a platform designed to enable scalable, governed deployment of AI agents across research, documentation, and operational workflows. Kala believes the future of biomedical innovation will be shaped by organizations that can safely and effectively operationalize agentic systems as a core capability, or in short, the future of bio-med is Agentic bio-med.

For more information, visit www.kalarx.com; www.Researgency.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiative to build an AI infrastructure platform for the biotechnology industry, plans to develop and deploy the Researgency AI platform both internally and to external clients, expectations regarding the potential benefits of AI-driven analytical tools, plans to reassess historical datasets and identify new therapeutic indications, expectations regarding the AI drug discovery market and industry trends, expectations regarding the Company's ability to generate recurring platform revenue, plans regarding potential partnerships, client deployments, or technology licensing opportunities, expectations regarding the Company's competitive position and the differentiation of its on-premises deployment model, the potential exercise of development continuation or renewal options under the Agreement, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The Company used words like "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: risks that AI technologies may not produce expected results in drug discovery or development; risks related to the development, deployment, and performance of the Researgency platform; risks that the Company may not successfully attract or retain external platform clients; risks that the platform-as-a-service business model may not generate anticipated revenues; risks that the Company's product candidates may not be successfully developed or commercialized; risks related to the Company's limited cash resources and ability to continue as a going concern; risks that the third-party information contained herein was not accurate at the time it was published and/or does not accurately predict the future; risks related to the Company's ability to raise future capital and the possibility that market conditions may limit the Company's ability to raise capital on favorable terms; risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; competition from larger, better-resourced companies including major technology and pharmaceutical companies; dependence on key personnel and third-party technology providers; the accuracy of third-party market forecasts and projections cited herein; risks that the Company may elect not to expand or continue its deployment of the Researgency platform beyond the initial term; risks that Younet may not perform its obligations under the Agreement; and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as they may be revised in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

