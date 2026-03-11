BranchOut Food Announces Partnership with Zesty Snackz and Top YouTube Creators to Launch Single-Ingredient Fruit Chips

BEND, Ore., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDry™ process, today announced a partnership with Zesty Snackz and its founders, digital creators Brenten Szekely and Paul Cuffaro, to launch a new line of single-ingredient Fruit Chips under the Zest Snackz label.

The collaboration brings together BranchOut’s proprietary GentleDry™ dehydration technology with Zesty Snackz’s fast-growing snack platform and the expansive digital reach of two of YouTube’s most recognizable lifestyle creators. Collectively, Brenten and Paul reach millions of viewers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other social platforms, where they have built highly engaged communities through authentic, family-friendly content centered on lifestyle, adventure, aquatics, and entrepreneurship.

The new Zesty Snacks Fruit Chips line, powered by BranchOut’s GentleDry™ technology, is set to launch with products made from 100% real fruit. These single-ingredient fruit chips boast vibrant flavor, texture, and nutrients while offering shelf-stable convenience, free from added sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. The initial release will feature popular fruits, including mango, pineapple, strawberry, and banana, with plans for additional varieties in the future. BranchOut plans to ship the first full container of the product to Zesty Snacks in April, with follow-on container-sized orders expected thereafter.

“Our partnership with Zesty Snackz and creators like Brenten and Paul represents a powerful intersection of food innovation and modern consumer engagement,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc. “These creators have built trusted brands with highly engaged audiences. By combining that reach with our advanced drying technology and supply chain scale, we are uniquely positioned to deliver premium, single-ingredient snacks to a rapidly expanding market.”

Brenten Szekely and Paul Cuffaro have successfully built multi-million-subscriber platforms by consistently creating high-engagement video content and fostering strong community relationships. Their proven ability to drive purchasing behavior through authentic storytelling and direct audience connection extends their brands beyond digital content into successful merchandise and consumer product lines. This direct-to-consumer channel represents a significant and currently untapped opportunity for BranchOut, as it is completely distinct from the company's existing retail and industrial channels.

“This partnership allows us to bring something to our audience that we genuinely believe in,” said Brenten Szekely. “Our community wants real, simple, high-quality products, and this collaboration delivers exactly that. After visiting the BranchOut facility in Peru and seeing the GentleDry™ process firsthand, we were incredibly impressed with the technology, the scale of the operation, and the team behind it. We’re excited to share that experience with our audience and will be releasing content from the visit in the coming months.”

About Zesty Snackz

Zesty Snackz is a fast-growing snack brand focused on delivering bold, high-quality products to modern consumers through both retail and digital channels. By integrating strong brand identity with influencer-driven engagement, Zesty Snackz is building a new model for snack innovation and consumer connection.

For more information: https://www.zestysnackz.com/

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.

