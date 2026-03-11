Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release - Total number of voting rights and capital

11 March 2026, 12.30 EET

Bank of Åland plc: Directed share issue for implementation of the variable compensation system for members of the Executive Team and key individuals

On 11 March 2026, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) decided on a directed issue of new shares. These shares are being issued in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2024.

In order to fulfil the Bank of Åland’s obligations within the framework of its variable compensation system targeted at members of the Executive Team and key individuals, the Board has decided to carry out a directed issue of 14,830 new Series B shares. The subscription price is EUR 49.49 per share, which is the weighted average of the daily closing prices of Bank of Åland B shares during February 2026. The entire subscription price is being booked in unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

After the share issue, the Bank of Åland´s share capital will remain unchanged at EUR 42,029,289.89, with the number of Series A shares totaling 6,476,138 (representing 129,522,760 votes) and the number of Series B shares totaling 8,934,526 (representing 8,934,526 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc,

tel +358 40 512 7505