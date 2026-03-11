mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass USD 78.09 Billion by 2035 Caused by the Increasing Investment in Genetic Medicine Research Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The mRNA Therapeutics Market size is estimated at USD 16.19 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 78.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.04% over 2026-2035.

The global mRNA therapeutics market is experiencing strong growth due to rising demand for advanced vaccine technologies such as lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, self-amplifying RNA platforms, and personalized cancer immunotherapies. Increased investments in genetic medicine research, rapid vaccine development capabilities, and improvements in mRNA stability and delivery systems are further driving the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of precision medicine and a stronger focus on rare disease treatments are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted mRNA-based therapies, boosting both domestic and international demand for innovative vaccines and therapeutic solutions.

The U.S. mRNA Therapeutics Market is estimated at USD 6.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% from 2026-2035.

The U.S. represents the largest market for mRNA therapeutics, primarily driven by the extensive biotechnology infrastructure, federal funding for genetic medicine research, and well-developed clinical trial networks.

Breakthrough Success of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Drive Market Growth Globally

The proven efficacy and safety profiles of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, quick development times, and widespread regulatory acceptance of mRNA technology platforms are the main factors driving the breakthrough success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as a growth driver for the mRNA therapeutics market share. These therapeutic intervention and preventive strategies for infectious diseases are driving the market's base, penetrating the markets for therapeutic drugs and preventative vaccines, and increasing the market's overall share worldwide.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The prophylactic vaccines segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.42% in 2025, owing to widespread COVID-19 vaccine deployment and established regulatory pathways for infectious disease prevention. The therapeutic drugs segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 18.35% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the expanding oncology pipeline and breakthrough therapy designations for rare diseases globally.

By Application

By 2025, the infectious disease segment contributed the largest revenue share of 59.28% due to established COVID-19 vaccine market, ongoing pandemic preparedness initiatives and continued development of vaccines for emerging pathogens. The rare genetic disease segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 19.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for novel treatments for previously undruggable genetic disorders and enzyme deficiency syndromes.

By End-User

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the mRNA therapeutics market with about 64.17%, owing to their direct patient care responsibilities globally. The research organizations are slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 17.89% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical research centers seek advanced mRNA discovery platforms globally.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of over 42.34% in 2025 of the mRNA therapeutics market due to an established biotechnology ecosystem, pioneering vaccine development success, and increased venture capital funding for genetic medicine startups.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the mRNA therapeutics market with a CAGR of 18.76%, as the awareness about genetic medicine capabilities, government investment in biotechnology infrastructure, and pharmaceutical manufacturing expansion in developing nations is growing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the mRNA Therapeutics Market Report:

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Pfizer Inc.

CureVac N.V.

Translate Bio (Sanofi)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

eTheRNA Immunotherapies

Argos Therapeutics

In-Cell-Art

Ethris GmbH

Acuitas Therapeutics

Precision NanoSystems (Cytiva)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

mRNA Therapeutics Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Moderna, Inc. expanded its mRNA cancer vaccine portfolio with positive Phase 3 data for personalized melanoma immunotherapy, aiming to revolutionize oncology treatment and strengthen its position in the therapeutic vaccines segment across global markets.

, Moderna, Inc. expanded its mRNA cancer vaccine portfolio with positive Phase 3 data for personalized melanoma immunotherapy, aiming to revolutionize oncology treatment and strengthen its position in the therapeutic vaccines segment across global markets. In May 2024, BioNTech SE launched an expanded clinical development program for mRNA-based rare disease treatments including methylmalonic acidemia and glycogen storage disorders, enhancing its therapeutic pipeline diversity and addressing significant unmet medical needs in genetic medicine.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & PIPELINE METRICS – helps you understand the progress of mRNA therapeutic candidates across Phase I–III clinical trials, along with insights into clinical success rates by therapeutic application and the average development timeline from investigational new drug (IND) filing to regulatory approval.

– helps you understand the progress of mRNA therapeutic candidates across Phase I–III clinical trials, along with insights into clinical success rates by therapeutic application and the average development timeline from investigational new drug (IND) filing to regulatory approval. REGULATORY APPROVAL & BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the evolving regulatory landscape for mRNA therapeutics, including approval pathways, breakthrough therapy designations, and accelerated programs supporting the commercialization of innovative mRNA-based treatments.

– helps you evaluate the evolving regulatory landscape for mRNA therapeutics, including approval pathways, breakthrough therapy designations, and accelerated programs supporting the commercialization of innovative mRNA-based treatments. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze global expansion in mRNA manufacturing infrastructure, the adoption of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies, and advancements in thermostability and cold chain optimization that enable large-scale production and distribution.

– helps you analyze global expansion in mRNA manufacturing infrastructure, the adoption of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies, and advancements in thermostability and cold chain optimization that enable large-scale production and distribution. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC FUNDING ANALYSIS – helps you assess venture capital investments, government funding initiatives, strategic partnerships, and licensing agreements driving innovation and accelerating research and development in the mRNA therapeutics ecosystem.

– helps you assess venture capital investments, government funding initiatives, strategic partnerships, and licensing agreements driving innovation and accelerating research and development in the mRNA therapeutics ecosystem. CDMO UTILIZATION & INDUSTRY COLLABORATION TRENDS – helps you understand the role of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in supporting production scalability, technology transfer, and collaborative development across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

– helps you understand the role of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in supporting production scalability, technology transfer, and collaborative development across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. PATIENT ACCESS & MARKET PENETRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics through indicators such as vaccination coverage, cancer immunotherapy clinical enrollment rates, rare disease treatment accessibility, and healthcare provider prescribing patterns.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.19 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 78.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Rare genetic disease, Respiratory disease, Infectious disease)

• By type (Prophylactic vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines, Therapeutic Drugs)

• By end user (Hospitals and clinics, Research Organizations) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

