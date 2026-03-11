Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring COMnet Solutions, DataCasa, Equinix, NGN, PenDC, Radore, Sadece Hosting, Sparkle, Telehouse, Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkey Data Center Market was valued at USD 715 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.79 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 16.56%.

Turkey has about 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.Istanbul remains the primary data center hub in Turkey, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 21 active data centers and 2 upcoming data centers.







The country's Renewable Energy 2035 Strategy aims to significantly scale up clean power generation by targeting 120 GW of installed wind and solar capacity by 2035. The strategy focuses on accelerating renewable project development, strengthening grid infrastructure, and improving system flexibility to accommodate variable generation. This long-term roadmap has been designed to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence, and support sustainable economic growth.

Due to the rising demand for colocation services in Turkey, several global operators including DAMAC Digital and Khazna Data Centers entered the Turkish data center colocation market in 2024 to develop their colocation data centers in the country.

TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include COMnet Solutions, DataCasa, Equinix, NGN, PenDC, Radore, Sadece Hosting, Sparkle, Telehouse, Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone.

Trendyol, the Turkish e commerce giant owned by Alibaba, is investing approximately $500 million to build a new 48 MW data center in Ankara, in partnership with Castle Investments, based in the UAE. The Ankara data hub will account for a phased capacity launch, starting in 2026, to support both its own operations as well as those of commercial customers.

Khazna Data Centers, based in the UAE, is the digital infrastructure provider backed by G42; it will invest in a new AI ready data center near Ankara in the Baskent Organized Industrial Zone, with a planned capacity of up to 100 MW to support cloud, AI, and mission-critical workloads.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Turkey colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Turkey by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Turkey data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Turkey data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Turkey Facilities Covered (Existing): 32 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5 Coverage: 5+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Turkey Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Turkey data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How many existing data centers are there in Turkey?

How big is the Turkey data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Turkey during 2026-2031?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $715 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1790 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Turkey

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NVIDIA

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Anel Group

Arup

ENMAR Engineering

Hill International

Mace

Manco Architects

Prota Engineering

RED Engineering

Ronesans Holding

Serban

Turner Construction Company

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

EAE

Eaton

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

COMnet Solutions

DataCasa

Equinix

NGN

PenDC

Radore

Sadece Hosting

Sparkle

Telehouse

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vodafone

New Entrants

DAMAC Digital

EdgeConneX

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Turkey

Data Center Snapshot

Data Center Snapshot by Cities

Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Turkey

Investment Opportunities in Turkey

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Turkey Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Turkey

Investment Opportunities in Turkey

Digital Data in Turkey

Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Turkey

Colocation Services Market in Turkey

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Demand Across Several Industries in Turkey

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & Add-Ons

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Istanbul

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Istanbul

Other Cities

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/230jd2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment