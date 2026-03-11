Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring COMnet Solutions, DataCasa, Equinix, NGN, PenDC, Radore, Sadece Hosting, Sparkle, Telehouse, Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Turkey Data Center Market was valued at USD 715 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.79 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 16.56%.
Turkey has about 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.Istanbul remains the primary data center hub in Turkey, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 21 active data centers and 2 upcoming data centers.
The country's Renewable Energy 2035 Strategy aims to significantly scale up clean power generation by targeting 120 GW of installed wind and solar capacity by 2035. The strategy focuses on accelerating renewable project development, strengthening grid infrastructure, and improving system flexibility to accommodate variable generation. This long-term roadmap has been designed to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence, and support sustainable economic growth.
Due to the rising demand for colocation services in Turkey, several global operators including DAMAC Digital and Khazna Data Centers entered the Turkish data center colocation market in 2024 to develop their colocation data centers in the country.
TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include COMnet Solutions, DataCasa, Equinix, NGN, PenDC, Radore, Sadece Hosting, Sparkle, Telehouse, Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone.
- Trendyol, the Turkish e commerce giant owned by Alibaba, is investing approximately $500 million to build a new 48 MW data center in Ankara, in partnership with Castle Investments, based in the UAE. The Ankara data hub will account for a phased capacity launch, starting in 2026, to support both its own operations as well as those of commercial customers.
- Khazna Data Centers, based in the UAE, is the digital infrastructure provider backed by G42; it will invest in a new AI ready data center near Ankara in the Baskent Organized Industrial Zone, with a planned capacity of up to 100 MW to support cloud, AI, and mission-critical workloads.
