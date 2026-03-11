Colombia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: $1.44 Bn Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia Data Center Market was valued at USD 450 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 21.46%

This report analyses the Colombia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Colombia is the fourth largest economy in Latin America, playing an important role in the expansion of data centers across the region (after Brazil, Mexico, and Chile). The increasing demand for cloud computing services and data storage is expected to drive the construction of new data center facilities in the country.

Bogota is the top data center destination in the country. The government actively supports digital growth by implementing measures such as Trade Free Zones (FTZs), tax incentives, and simplified permit processes for data centers, creating a favorable environment for digital economy. There are 19 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.

Colombia plans to achieve carbon neutral by 2050, with hydroelectric sources responsible for almost 60% of electricity generation. The country has a diverse array of renewable energy sources, including wind, hydropower, biomass, geothermal, and solar energy. The country aims to produce 70% of energy through renewable sources by 2030

The Colombian government is accelerating AI adoption across infrastructure, education, and governance. In April 2024, it invested $12.6 billion in an AI data center in Bogota to be operated by SENA.

COLOMBIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, Cirion Technologies, Claro, KIO Networks, DHAmericas among others.

The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, EdgeConnex, among others.

In October 2024, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) announced its decision to invest $1.3 billion to build two data centers, BG02 and BG03, in Bogota. Out of which, the first facility, BG02 is expected to start operations by the end of 2026.

In February 2025, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to build three major data centers in Santa Marta under the BioNube initiative. The project will cost over $80 million and include up to 30MW of energy capacity and support a sovereign cloud and advanced AI infrastructure.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $450 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1440 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Colombia





Existing and Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Colombia

Data Center Snapshot

Data Center Snapshot by Cities

Existing and Upcoming Data Center Supply

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Colombia

Investment Opportunities in Colombia

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Colombia Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Colombia

Investment Opportunities in Colombia

Digital Data in Colombia

Market Investments by Area

Market Investments by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Colombia

Colocation Services Market in Colombia

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, and Full Rack) and Addons

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Fluor Corporation

Quark

ZFB Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Claro

Cirion Technologies

Etix Everywhere

Edge Uno

Equinix

DHAmericas

GlobeNet International Corp

Gtd Colombia

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Tecto Data Centers

New Entrants

Ascenty

EdgeConneX

Scala Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Bogota Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Bogota Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies





