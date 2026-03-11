Colombia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: $1.44 Bn Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Colombia Data Center Market was valued at USD 450 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 21.46%
This report analyses the Colombia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Colombia is the fourth largest economy in Latin America, playing an important role in the expansion of data centers across the region (after Brazil, Mexico, and Chile). The increasing demand for cloud computing services and data storage is expected to drive the construction of new data center facilities in the country.
Bogota is the top data center destination in the country. The government actively supports digital growth by implementing measures such as Trade Free Zones (FTZs), tax incentives, and simplified permit processes for data centers, creating a favorable environment for digital economy. There are 19 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.
Colombia plans to achieve carbon neutral by 2050, with hydroelectric sources responsible for almost 60% of electricity generation. The country has a diverse array of renewable energy sources, including wind, hydropower, biomass, geothermal, and solar energy. The country aims to produce 70% of energy through renewable sources by 2030
The Colombian government is accelerating AI adoption across infrastructure, education, and governance. In April 2024, it invested $12.6 billion in an AI data center in Bogota to be operated by SENA.
COLOMBIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, Cirion Technologies, Claro, KIO Networks, DHAmericas among others.
- The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, EdgeConnex, among others.
- In October 2024, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) announced its decision to invest $1.3 billion to build two data centers, BG02 and BG03, in Bogota. Out of which, the first facility, BG02 is expected to start operations by the end of 2026.
- In February 2025, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to build three major data centers in Santa Marta under the BioNube initiative. The project will cost over $80 million and include up to 30MW of energy capacity and support a sovereign cloud and advanced AI infrastructure.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Colombia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Colombia data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9
- Coverage: 4+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Colombia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Colombia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Colombia data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Colombia in 2031?
- What factors are driving the Colombia data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|106
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$450 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1440 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.4%
|Regions Covered
|Colombia
Existing and Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Colombia
- Data Center Snapshot
- Data Center Snapshot by Cities
- Existing and Upcoming Data Center Supply
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Colombia
Investment Opportunities in Colombia
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Colombia Market
- Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Colombia
- Investment Opportunities in Colombia
- Digital Data in Colombia
- Market Investments by Area
- Market Investments by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Colombia
- Colocation Services Market in Colombia
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Industry Demand Share
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, and Full Rack) and Addons
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Fluor Corporation
- Quark
- ZFB Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security & Safety Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Claro
- Cirion Technologies
- Etix Everywhere
- Edge Uno
- Equinix
- DHAmericas
- GlobeNet International Corp
- Gtd Colombia
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Tecto Data Centers
New Entrants
- Ascenty
- EdgeConneX
- Scala Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Bogota
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Bogota
- Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmyqsx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment