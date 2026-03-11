WANPY® XIAOJINDUN : The First Chinese Pet Food Staple Line with Full SGS Testing Against China-EU-US-Japan Export Standards

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGS, the world’s leading independent testing and certification body, has issued a landmark special report on WANPY®’s premium XIAOJINDUN staple food line. The Chinese pet food brand proactively submitted all XIAOJINDUN products for testing against the statutory export standards of China, the US, the EU and Japan, with every single batch passing all tests in full. All batches met strict requirements across core quality and safety metrics: raw material safety, microbial control, pesticide and veterinary drug residue limits, additive usage and nutrition label compliance. This marks the first time a Chinese pet staple food brand has cleared the four top global regulatory markets’ export thresholds in one go via independent batch-by-batch testing.





Meanwhile, it sends a far more impactful message to the global market that WANPY® XIAOJINDUN is the first Chinese pet food brand to publicly pledge batch-by-batch testing for all its products. The tests follow the export standards of China, the EU, the U.S. and Japan, with ongoing verification from authoritative international third-party institutions.

Meeting all four markets’ standards at the same time is no simple combination of different requirements. One single product formula has to fit the unique regulatory frameworks of each region and that means WANPY® must deliver world-class quality across R&D and formulation, supply chain traceability, production quality control and testing methodologies.





Test Data Validates the "High, Premium, Genuine" Pledge – XIAOJINDUN Builds a Rock-Solid Food Quality Guarantee for Pets with China-EU-US-Japan Quadruple Standards

SGS’s verification of full compliance across four global markets is more than a regulatory win. It is tangible proof that WANPY® XIAOJINDUN lives up to its three core quality promises to pet owners: high fresh meat content, premium safe fresh meat and genuine unspoiled fresh meat. Every promise is backed by hard test data with every indicator held to the strictest limits set by China-EU-US-Japan export standards.

Genuine fresh meat: Biogenic amines are the byproducts of protein breakdown from microbial spoilage. The lower the levels, the fresher the raw materials and the lower the risk of spoilage. SGS testing returned ND (Not Detected) for all four core biogenic amines in XIAOJINDUN products: putrescine, cadaverine, histamine and tyramine. With 23 world-class production facilities across the globe, WANPY® stands firmly behind its quality promise to pet owners everywhere: Freshness in every bite.

High fresh meat: Protein is the building block of pet health, fueling muscle growth, organ function and immune systems for cats and dogs alike. For XIAOJINDUN’s chicken-flavored adult cat food, crude protein content hits 45.17%, nearly double the 26% strictest limit under EU, US and Japanese standards. The line also delivers far higher levels of essential amino acids that cats can’t produce on their own: lysine (2.8%), taurine (0.44%) and a methionine-cysteine blend (1.27%). Each of these is more than three times the EU-US-Japan standard, helping to nurture energetic, healthy pets.

Premium fresh meat: Our products have zero detection of all harmful indicators. These include highly toxic metabolites from mold-contaminated ingredients, environmental pollutants that cannot be metabolized or excreted by pets, and pesticide residues. They can cause acute gastroenteritis, sepsis and even death in pets. We uphold the safety standard of pet food so your furry friends can enjoy quality fresh meat with every meal.

28 Years of Global Supply Chain Expertise Empower XIAOJINDUN — Bringing World-Class Quality Within Reach

A WANPY® brand spokesperson commented on the SGS certification milestone, noting that for years many Chinese consumers paid a premium and waited weeks for imported pet food via cross-border channels all in pursuit of globally recognized quality. The spokesperson stated that the XIAOJINDUN line sends a clear message to pet lovers around the world: world-class pet food doesn’t have to cross an ocean. It can come from China and meet the highest global standards every step of the way.

This achievement didn’t happen overnight. It is built on 28 years of global market expertise from WANPY®’s parent company, China Pet Products Co., Ltd., a pioneer in the globalization of China’s pet food industry. Today, WANPY®’s proprietary brand is available in 77 countries and regions worldwide with products shipped to high-standard markets including the US, Canada, the EU and Japan. Globally, WANPY® maintains a network of 23 modern production bases and has continuously secured approvals from top-tier global regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the European Union’s Food and Veterinary Office (FVO) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Beyond regulatory compliance, WANPY® has established a fully integrated quality assurance system built on five critical pillars: raw material , R&D, production, field testing and brand stewardship. These five world-class capabilities form a complete end-to-end foundation spanning formula development to production implementation, laying the groundwork for its XIAOJINDUN series to achieve full certification against the highest international standards.





As the first Chinese pet food brand to test against China-EU-US-Japan export standards, WANPY® delivers customized nutritional upgrades via its 12,000㎡ R&D center and global nutrition lab, enabling XIAOJINDUN’s targeted nutritional design for pets at every life stage and with specific health needs, marking a quality leap from just meeting the basic safety bottom line to delivering precision nutrition for pets.

From Standard Implementation to Quality Trust – Chinese Pet Food contribute to the progress of the Global Value Chain

The global pet food industry is at a pivotal moment as pet humanization deepens daily and the staple food market shifts fast toward greater transparency and pet-specific functional nutrition.

At this juncture, WANPY® XIAOJINDUN stands apart with a dual role: the first Chinese pet food brand to voluntarily submit its full product line to batch inspections certified to export standards across China, the EU, the U.S. and Japan.

For the global market, WANPY® XIAOJINDUN is the first to take the role of a proactive complier, integrating the four regulatory systems of China, Europe, the U.S. and Japan into its daily production and quality control processes, with full transparency achieved through batch-by-batch testing and third-party verification.

The message to the world is straightforward: WANPY® has evolved from competing on cost to leading on quality and trust. As a Chinese pet food brand that satisfies legal requirements in four major global markets and guarantees every batch is tested,“Chinese quality” is no longer just an ambition but a proven, verifiable reality.

For 28 years, WANPY® has stayed true to its core promise of “pioneering in exports, reassuring for domestic consumption.” The brand is dedicated to becoming the most trusted name in pet food for hundreds of millions of pet families worldwide, a goal backed by its longstanding position as China’s top pet food exporter and, more importantly, the proactive compliance mindset and uncompromising adherence to international standards defining the XIAOJINDUN line.

As the world’s pet market demands unprecedented levels of safety and transparency, brands like WANPY® XIAOJINDUN that dare to raise the bar with the world’s strictest standards are well positioned to seize significant new development opportunities. This milestone is not just a win for WANPY®, but proof that Chinese pet food brands have become key players in shaping the global industry’s value chain and future standards.

Website: http://www.wanpy.com.cn/en/

Email: Wanpy@wanpy.com.cn

Contact: XiaoJing

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec602464-00b6-4973-a423-0e34b4ce0974

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/847e1cfc-5f26-476e-a140-8661dd2a1712

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64882347-8076-44ed-97dc-87be27b81662