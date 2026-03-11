Broadwind Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

CICERO, Ill., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(As compared to the fourth quarter 2024)

Total revenue of $37.7 million, +12.4% y/y

GAAP net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.04) per share

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, or 5.0% of total revenue (for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release)

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.6x as of December 31, 2025

FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

(As compared to the full-year 2024)

Total revenue of $158.1 million, +10.4% y/y

GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.23 per share

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million, or 5.5% of total revenue*



*Excludes $8.2 million gain on sale related to the completed divestiture of industrial fabrication operations on September 8, 2025

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“2025 marked a pivotal year in our evolution as a leading precision manufacturing partner to global OEMs,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “Over the past year, we expanded our presence within a growing set of applications and vertical markets, including power generation, while reinforcing operational rigor and balance sheet discipline across the organization. The divestiture of our industrial fabrication operations in the third quarter represented an important milestone, optimizing our asset base and increasing balance sheet optionality, positioning us to redeploy capital toward higher-value growth opportunities as we enter 2026.”

“Our fourth quarter performance came in-line with the preliminary full-year results we issued in early February 2026,” continued Blashford. “Demand conditions were strong during the fourth quarter, supported by robust project activity across our Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments. Orders grew 38% year-over-year in both segments, reflecting accelerating demand across mid-sized and utility-scale natural gas turbines.”

“In March, we received a $6 million order for precision-machined gearing products used in natural gas turbines,” noted Blashford. “This represents a follow-on order related to one we first announced in July 2025, and we expect fulfillment to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027.”

“We enter 2026 with nearly $25 million of cash and available liquidity to support the profitable growth of our business,” stated Blashford. “At the end of the fourth quarter, our ratio of net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.6x, within our targeted range of less than 2.0x. Looking ahead, our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, as we continue to prioritize a combination of organic growth investments and opportunistic share repurchases, while continuing to evaluate accretive, bolt-on acquisitions that further enhance our capabilities within both new and existing vertical markets.”

“Today, we reiterated our financial guidance for full-year 2026, supported by expectations for continued demand strength as we look toward the balance of the year,” concluded Blashford. “Our fully domestic manufacturing footprint, highly skilled workforce, long-standing OEM partnerships, and deep engineering expertise position Broadwind to capitalize on the multi-year investment cycle underway across power generation and critical infrastructure.”

CONSOLIDATED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.04) per share in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.04) per share, in the fourth quarter 2024. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Fourth quarter results were impacted by a raw material supply disruption associated with an OEM customer’s directed-buy program, which reduced manufacturing throughput and operating efficiency during the period. The Company has implemented corrective actions to address the issue and expects operations to normalize during the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue increased more than 12% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter due to increased sales within the Heavy Fabrications and Industrial Solutions segments, partially offset by lower sales in the Gearing segment. Heavy Fabrications revenue increased 6%, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand for wind tower sections and repowering adapters. Industrial Solutions revenue grew 60% year-over-year, due primarily to strong demand for natural gas turbine content. While in the Gearing segment, revenue declined year-over-year due to lower customer demand from most markets served, partially offset by increased sales in the power generation and oil & gas verticals.

Total orders increased 3% in the fourth quarter, when compared to the prior year period, led by 38% year-over-year growth in the Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments, partially offset by a 20% year-over-year decline in the Heavy Fabrications segment. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, the backlog reached $38.1 million, a new record during the fourth quarter.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Broadwind had total cash and availability under its credit facility of $25 million. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.6x at the end of the fourth quarter 2025.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 6% to $21.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by a increase in wind-related revenue. The segment reported operating income of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $2.6 million in the prior-year period.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision machined components and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including power generation, oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 8% to $7.0 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by softness in demand from most markets served, partially offset by increasing demand from our power generation and oil & gas verticals. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the fourth quarter, compared to an operating loss of ($0.6) million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was ($0.3) million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales increased by 60% to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by increased demand for natural gas turbine content. The segment reported operating income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind reaffirmed its financial guidance for the full-year 2026. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

Full-Year 2026 $ in millions Low Midpoint High Total Revenue $140.0 $145.0 $150.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $8.0 $9.0 $10.0



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses, other non-cash gains and losses, and the gain from the sale of the Manitowoc industrial fabrication operations) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 456 $ 7,721 Accounts receivable, net 15,836 13,454 AMP credit receivable 2,564 2,533 Contract assets 900 836 Inventories 42,008 39,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,503 2,374 Total current assets 64,267 66,868 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 39,464 45,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,892 13,841 Intangible assets, net 741 1,403 Other assets 441 606 TOTAL ASSETS $ 116,805 $ 128,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,036 $ 1,454 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,111 2,266 Current portion of operating lease obligations 2,306 2,115 Accounts payable 17,357 16,080 Accrued liabilities 2,182 3,605 Customer deposits 2,692 18,037 Total current liabilities 31,684 43,557 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 5,094 7,742 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,482 3,777 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 11,252 13,799 Other 4 15 Total long-term liabilities 18,832 25,333 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 23,584,677 and 22,593,589 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 24 23 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 403,210 401,564 Accumulated deficit (335,103 ) (340,345 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,289 59,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 116,805 $ 128,290





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 37,740 $ 33,565 $ 158,052 $ 143,136 Cost of sales 34,428 29,776 141,919 121,947 Gross profit 3,312 3,789 16,133 21,189 OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Selling, general and administrative 3,216 3,912 15,021 16,303 Loss (gain) on sale of Manitowoc industrial fabrication operations 13 - (8,200 ) - Intangible amortization 165 165 661 661 Total operating expense, net 3,394 4,077 7,482 16,964 Operating (loss) income (82 ) (288 ) 8,651 4,225 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net: Interest expense, net (860 ) (762 ) (3,386 ) (3,078 ) Other, net 71 77 64 79 Total other expense, net (789 ) (685 ) (3,322 ) (2,999 ) Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (871 ) (973 ) 5,329 1,226 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9 ) (59 ) 87 74 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (862 ) $ (914 ) $ 5,242 $ 1,152 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 23,243 22,172 22,873 21,896 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 23,243 22,224 22,980 21,975





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,242 $ 1,152 Adjustments to reconcile net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 6,310 6,684 Deferred income taxes (10 ) - Stock-based compensation 638 1,160 Allowance for credit losses 103 (5 ) Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 1,264 1,199 Gain on sale of assets (8,202 ) (114 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,485 ) 5,782 AMP credit receivable (31 ) 4,518 Contract assets (64 ) 624 Inventories (2,479 ) (2,545 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (259 ) 1,126 Accounts payable 1,358 (4,392 ) Accrued liabilities (1,423 ) (2,872 ) Customer deposits (15,345 ) 1,537 Other non-current assets and liabilities (2 ) (48 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,385 ) 13,806 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3,630 ) (3,618 ) Net proceeds from sale of Manitowoc industrial fabrication operations 12,522 - Net proceeds from disposals of property and equipment - 159 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,892 (3,459 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit, net 3,901 (4,637 ) Payments for deferred financing costs - (20 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 4,107 Payments on long-term debt (2,967 ) (1,399 ) Payments on finance leases (1,450 ) (1,646 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (256 ) (130 ) Net cash used in financing activities (772 ) (3,725 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (7,265 ) 6,622 CASH beginning of the period 7,721 1,099 CASH end of the period $ 456 $ 7,721 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,426 $ 1,555 Income taxes paid $ 164 $ 192 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equipment additions via finance lease $ - $ 1,376 Non-cash purchases of property and equipment $ 80 $ 257





SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 17,965 $ 22,428 $ 42,168 $ 53,934 Gearing 9,688 7,016 40,324 26,562 Industrial Solutions 11,110 8,026 48,946 27,317 Total orders $ 38,763 $ 37,470 $ 131,438 $ 107,813 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 21,561 $ 20,429 $ 101,161 $ 82,657 Gearing 7,049 7,630 27,368 35,588 Industrial Solutions 9,370 5,863 30,252 26,056 Corporate and Other (240 ) (357 ) (729 ) (1,165 ) Total revenues $ 37,740 $ 33,565 $ 158,052 $ 143,136 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS): Heavy Fabrications $ 384 $ 1,296 $ 14,619 $ 7,128 Gearing (926 ) (567 ) (3,188 ) (138 ) Industrial Solutions 1,309 413 2,569 3,265 Corporate and Other (849 ) (1,430 ) (5,349 ) (6,030 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (82 ) $ (288 ) $ 8,651 $ 4,225





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (Loss) Income $ (862 ) $ (914 ) $ 5,242 $ 1,152 Interest Expense 860 762 3,386 3,078 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (9 ) (59 ) 87 74 Depreciation and Amortization 1,492 1,698 6,310 6,684 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 406 662 1,874 2,347 Gain on Sale of Manitowoc Industrial Fabrication Operations 13 - (8,200 ) - Proxy Contest-Related Expenses - - - (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,900 $ 2,149 $ 8,699 $ 13,325





Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net (Loss) Income $ (169 ) $ 167 $ 12,987 $ 6,755 Interest Expense 437 218 1,370 1,071 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 187 991 333 (617 ) Depreciation 802 1,006 3,586 3,938 Gain on Sale of Manitowoc Industrial Fabrication Operations 13 - (8,293 ) - Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 283 202 682 791 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,553 $ 2,584 $ 10,665 $ 11,938





Gearing Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Loss $ (973 ) $ (651 ) $ (3,421 ) $ (405 ) Interest Expense 53 75 230 237 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (5 ) 9 3 30 Depreciation and Amortization 535 556 2,171 2,183 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 109 104 441 441 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (281 ) $ 93 $ (576 ) $ 2,486





Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 2025

2024

Net Income $ 1,109 $ 332 $ 1,891 $ 2,673 Interest Expense 173 92 577 517 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 26 (13 ) 77 70 Depreciation and Amortization 136 113 484 427 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 40 75 237 258 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,484 $ 599 $ 3,266 $ 3,945



