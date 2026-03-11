Arvinas to Present Phase 1 Data for ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Oral Session at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders

– Company to highlight new safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data from Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-102 in participants with Parkinson’s disease –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-102 in participants with Parkinson’s disease (PD) will be presented at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026), March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. ARV-102 is Arvinas’ investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a multifunctional protein that has been implicated in PD and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Multiple Doses of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Participants with Parkinson’s Disease

Session Title: Modulating Neuroinflammation, Α-Synuclein, LRRK2, and Dopaminergic Repair: Early Human Data

Session Type: Symposium

Session Location: Hall 180-181

Date: March 18, 2026

Lecture Time: 3:30-3:45 PM CET

The full abstract can be accessed via the AD/PD™ 2026 interactive program.

About ARV-102

ARV-102 is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and specifically target and degrade leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK2), a large, multidomain scaffolding kinase with GTPase activity. Increased activity and overexpression of LRRK2 have been implicated in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). ARV-102 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease and Arvinas plans to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial with ARV-102 in patients with PSP, pending regulatory feedback, in the first half of 2026.



About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancers; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential of ARV-102, including its degradation of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2, and potential future benefit to patients; and Arvinas’ plans with respect to ARV-102, including, pending regulatory feedback, the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial of ARV-102 in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy, and the timing thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, development plans, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management and the statements identified in the prior paragraph, are forward-looking statements. The words “ability,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “whether,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “reliance,” “should,” “look forward,” “seek,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-102, on its current timelines or at all; risks related to clinical trial results and the interpretation thereof, including with respect to ARV-102; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

