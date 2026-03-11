H&R Block Canada's Free Tax Filing Program Marks 10 Years of Hands-On Individualized Tax Expert Support for Vulnerable Canadians

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While affordability challenges have become common for many Canadians, the stark reality is there is also an increasing number of Canadians that are vulnerable to food and housing insecurity and living below the poverty line. For many Canadians facing these challenges, filing taxes can be a critical first step out of poverty.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of H&R Block Canada’s Returning Hope® free tax clinic program, which has put more than $6 million in tax refunds and credits back into the pockets of low-income and vulnerable Canadians. The program will run from March 16–20, 2026, across 26 community support centres.

Affordability Concerns have become Increasingly Widespread Among Canadians.

According to a survey commissioned by H&R Block Canada in 2025, one in 10 Canadians said their income wasn’t enough to cover living expenses, 85% consider living paycheque-to-paycheque the new norm, and 51% said they struggled to make ends meet. In fact, around one in 10 Canadians live in poverty, according to the 2025 Report of the National Advisory Council on Poverty.

Why Community Partnerships Matter.

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians face challenges when filing their taxes, such as not having a fixed address, a bank account to deposit funds, or easy access to technology. Returning Hope removes these barriers by bringing free, expert tax filing directly to 26 community support centres across Canada, meeting vulnerable Canadians where they are.

“The Returning Hope program underscores a fundamental truth about filing tax returns: low-income does not equate to simple tax returns,” said Hilary Zaharko, Vice President of Marketing at H&R Block Canada. “We see first-hand the difference that our Returning Hope program has on people's lives. Many vulnerable Canadians have complex tax situations that require customized tax expertise and guidance. Our program is focused on providing hands-on, personalized service to Canadians navigating personal challenges in filing their taxes. Our Tax Experts are extremely passionate and feel honoured in helping thousands of at-risk Canadians access life-changing credits and benefits they’re entitled to.”

Filing Taxes is a Critical Step in Addressing Financial Hardship.

Many Canadians have the mistaken belief that they don't need to file their taxes if they earn under a certain income threshold. This is not the case. Even for those with no or minimal income, filing taxes is the only way to access government support programs, and claim the benefits and credits they are entitled to.

Returning Hope Helps Unlock Critical Benefits.

"Tax credits and benefits are fundamental to overcoming financial hardship," said Hilary Zaharko. "To gain access to government benefits, or qualify for affordable housing, you need to have your current year taxes filed. Returning Hope helps Canadians in need file their taxes, ensuring they don’t miss out on essential support that’s available to them.”

H&R Block Points to Key Federal Credits and Benefits Only Accessible by Filing Your Taxes Each Year.

Canada Groceries & Essentials Benefit (formerly the GST/HST Credit): This credit replaces the old GST/HST credit providing relief on taxes paid through purchasing goods and services sold in Canada. This can add up to hundreds of dollars per year, which can make a significant difference for someone with little to no income.

For low-income Canadians and families with a net income of over $3,000, but below the threshold set by their province or territory of residence, this benefit provides an additional refundable tax credit.

This credit reduces the amount of taxes owed and can help grant access to additional federal and provincial programs for those eligible.

A refundable tax credit for eligible low-income Canadians aged 18-64 with disabilities, providing up to $200 per month.

A refundable tax credit for eligible low-income Canadians aged 18-64 with disabilities, providing up to $200 per month. Canada Child Benefit: The government provides parents up to $7,997 per year for children under 6, and $6,748 per year for children aged 6 to 17 in a tax-free monthly payment to assist with the cost of raising children.

Eligibility for this plan, which provides partial or full coverage for many dental services is determined by the net income reported on your prior year's tax return.

Offers financial support for low-to-moderate income renters, with a one-time $500 payment for eligible Canadians.

To access federal and provincial affordable housing programs, Canadians must file their taxes every year – even with no income.

A Decade of Real Impact.

Now entering its 10th year, H&R Block Canada's Returning Hope Program has proven that human-centered, industry-led solutions work. Since inception, the program has filed 8,616 tax returns for vulnerable Canadians and identified more than $6 million in missed credits and benefits

Nationwide Free Tax Clinics Served by More Than 100 H&R Block Tax Experts.

H&R Block is proud to invest in paid time for our tax professionals to participate in the Returning Hope program without facing personal financial barriers. This year, over 100 tax professionals from across the country are participating in the program. Our Tax Experts are formally trained, certified, and supported with rigorous ongoing education, which ensures a high level of accuracy and care for clients who rely on Returning Hope.

The program now operates at the following 26 community support centres.

Alberta: Street's Alive in Lethbridge; The Mustard Seed in Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton.

Street's Alive in Lethbridge; The Mustard Seed in Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. Ontario: Street Haven in Toronto; Inn From the Cold in Newmarket; The Ottawa Mission in Ottawa; St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie; The Good Shepherd in Hamilton; The Welcome Centre Shelter in Windsor; The House of Friendship in Waterloo; Anova in London; The Lighthouse in Orillia; The Back Door Mission in Oshawa.

Street Haven in Toronto; Inn From the Cold in Newmarket; The Ottawa Mission in Ottawa; St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie; The Good Shepherd in Hamilton; The Welcome Centre Shelter in Windsor; The House of Friendship in Waterloo; Anova in London; The Lighthouse in Orillia; The Back Door Mission in Oshawa. British Columbia: Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver; Metro Community in Kelowna; Ask Wellness in Kamloops; Wilma's Transition Society in Chilliwack; Cool Aid in Victoria.

Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver; Metro Community in Kelowna; Ask Wellness in Kamloops; Wilma's Transition Society in Chilliwack; Cool Aid in Victoria. Saskatchewan: Friendship Inn in Saskatoon.

Friendship Inn in Saskatoon. Manitoba: Siloam Mission in Winnipeg.

Siloam Mission in Winnipeg. New Brunswick: Courage Centre in Shediac.

Courage Centre in Shediac. Newfoundland and Labrador: The Gathering Place in St. John's.

The Gathering Place in St. John's. Nova Scotia: Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax. Quebec: The Benedict Labre House in Montreal.



Special thanks to Lenovo Canada, Cradlepoint, and Lexmark for providing the necessary hardware and supplies to serve clients on-site at community support centres. Organizations interested in joining the Returning Hope program are encouraged to reach out to block.builders@hrblock.ca or visit hrblock.ca for further information.

About H&R Block Canada: A trusted partner of Canadians for over 60 years, H&R Block Canada is the market leader in assisted tax preparation. Serving almost 1,000 office locations across the country that includes a network of Canadian franchise business owners, H&R Block’s team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, file remotely, or use our award-winning tax software, named moneyGenius.ca’s Best Tax Software two years in a row. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental, and estate taxes. H&R Block’s comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

