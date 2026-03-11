Rislone Wins Prestigious AutoZone Mexico WITTDTJR Award

HOLLY, Mich., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vehicle additive manufacturer Rislone received the prestigious AutoZone Mexico WITTDTJR® award at the retailer’s recent Mexico Summit. The award recognizes Rislone’s strong customer commitment and dedication to AutoZone’s success.

The WITTDTJR (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”) award is presented annually to a select group of vendors who prioritize improving the customer journey when purchasing a product through AutoZone.

“We are incredibly proud to win AutoZone’s WITTDTJR Award,” said Doug Salazar, Rislone vice president of sales. “Our team works every day to ensure our partners have the right products in the right place at the right time. Achieving a 100 percent fill rate while supporting category growth and executing high-impact promotions is a true team effort, and this award validates the dedication our organization brings to serving AutoZone and its customers.”

About Rislone

Rislone is one of the world’s original vehicle additive brands. Debuting in 1921, Rislone invented the “tune-up” and has helped maximize vehicle performance, fuel economy and durability ever since. All Rislone products are available worldwide where vehicle parts and supplies are sold. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone is ISO 9001 certified. To learn more about Rislone, visit Rislone.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a6f520d-255c-45a7-8575-f40fcceb8d81

 

            




    

        

            
                Representatives of Rislone standing on a stage receiving an award from representatives of AutoZone Mexico

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
