UREVO Launched "Train Hard, Recover Smart" Campaign to Redefine Smart Recovery

As part of the campaign, UREVO partnered with brand ambassadors Luca Harrington, Olympic medalist and X Games & World Cup champion, and Ben Harrington, world championship finalist and Olympian. Reaching over 300,000 sports enthusiasts worldwide, the initiative reflected growing awareness of the role of smart recovery in modern training.

Smart Recovery as the Next Phase of Performance

As participation in high intensity training, marathons, skiing, and competitive amateur sports continues to grow, sports medicine research increasingly underscores the importance of circulation support, compression, and structured rest in helping reduce muscle fatigue and sustain long term performance.

"Smart recovery is one of the biggest reasons for my success, because if you're not recovering well, you can't go into the next day of training or competition well," said Ben Harrington, 2026 Winter Olympic athlete, World Championship finalist, also UREVO brand ambassador.

Through the campaign, Harrington shared behind-the-scenes insights into how elite competitors transition from peak performance into recovery phases. The initiative highlights how smarter recovery supports consistency and long-term progression that extend beyond professional sport to anyone living an active lifestyle.

Making Smart Recovery Practical and Accessible

“Train Hard, Recover Smart” goes beyond inspiration. As part of the initiative to extend smart recovery support to the broader sports community, UREVO organized giveaways of its recently launched AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots.

Designed for personalized muscle recovery, it is the world's 1st AI powered therapy device for sports recovery. Unlike traditional compression boots that rely on fixed settings, UREVO’s system adapts in real time to the user’s muscle condition, automatically adjusting compression levels throughout each session.

This intelligent adjustment helps create a more tailored muscle recovery experience based on individual training intensity and fatigue levels. With customizable programs and app-based muscle targeting, the boots are designed to support a wide range of sports enthusiasts and are positioned among the best recovery boots for athletes seeking smarter recovery solutions.

"The idea behind the 'Train Hard, Recover Smart' initiative is personal for me," said Davis, co-founder of UREVO and father of two USASA National Champions. "I wanted tools that empower my two boys and anyone who shares a passion for sports. These AI-powered recovery boots are designed for athletes, runners, and anyone focused on effective recovery after competition."

"From first time competitors to future Olympians, people deserve better ways to recover so they can stay active longer," Davis added.

Empowering a Global Conversation on Recovery

Building on the "Train Hard, Recover Smart" campaign, UREVO aims to inspire sports enthusiasts worldwide to view recovery as a critical part of training rather than an afterthought. By encouraging athletes and active individuals to rethink recovery as an essential part of training, UREVO continues to promote smarter, more effective recovery practices. Through technology-driven wellness solutions, the company aims to help more people train sustainably, perform better, and stay active longer.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness, delivering seamlessly integrated hardware, software, and digital content for modern wellness lifestyles.

Today, UREVO serves over one million users across 100 countries. With more than 150 patents, the company has received international recognition for innovation and design, including the America Good Design Award and the French Design Award.

