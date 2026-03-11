Oman Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2026: A $492 Million Market by 2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park, Ooredoo Oman

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oman Data Center Market was valued at USD 288 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 492 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 9.34%

Oman has about 11 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.The cost of building data centers in Oman is relatively high, averaging $8-$9 million per MW, higher than in several other small markets. The costs are likely to increase YoY due to factors such as increasing interest rates, inflation, and government policies.

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include Cloud Acropolis, DATAMOUNT, Equinix, Oman Data Park and Ooredoo Oman.







To attract greater foreign investment, international companies are increasingly collaborating to expand digital infrastructure in Oman, such as the partnership between Equinix and Omantel. In November 2024, the two partners officially launched the Salalah SN1 carrier-neutral data center, marking the second carrier-neutral facility of Oman and strengthening its global interconnection capabilities.

Local operators in Oman are increasingly adopting captive solar solutions to reduce carbon intensity and stabilize long-term energy costs. For instance, Oman Data Park has initiated a phased on-site solar project (initial capacity of 1.4 MW) to directly power its facilities, lowering reliance on grid-based conventional energy. This scalable model can be replicated by other data center investors seeking sustainable operations and improved cost efficiency.

Gulf Data Hub, one of the significant new entrants in the market, plans to add around 32 MW of power capacity across two data centers, with each center contributing 16 MW. These data centers are currently in the announced/planned stage, and development is expected to begin in 1 to 2 years, depending on demand.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Oman data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman Facilities Covered (Existing): 11 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3 Coverage: 7 Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Oman Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-ons

Oman data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Oman data center market?

What factors are driving the Oman data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Oman during 2026-2031?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $288 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $492 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Oman



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers:

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

DC Pro Engineering

Direct Services LLC

Hill International

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Cloud Acropolis

DATAMOUNT

Equinix

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo Oman

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Muscat

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Muscat

Other Cities

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8b4p4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment