Mink Intersects 7.1 Meters of 0.44% Ni, 0.28% Cu, 0.06% Co in Massive Sulphide at Warren Property

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company" today announced results from the diamond drill program at its Warren Ni Cu Co Property, Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). The successful drill program intersected mineralization in each drill hole on the A Zone as well as the D Zone, with the highlight of the program found in hole W26-13 which delivered a massive sulphide zone that returned 0.44% nickel (Ni), 0.28% copper (Cu) and 0.06% cobalt (Co) over 7.1 meters; including a higher-grade interval of 0.58% Ni, 0.18% Cu, and 0.08% Co over 4.0 meters (Figure 5). Numerous targets and multiple zones of mineralization have been identified on a property wide scale at Warren (Figure 2). This winter drill program was focused on the A Zone. Seven, shallow, drill holes (264 meters) were completed on the A Zone, and a single 111-meter hole tested the D Zone, a known, untested, historical surface nickel occurrence.

The presence of nickel, copper, and particularly enriched cobalt within a massive sulphide zone in drill core at Warren supports the potential for the deposition of larger magmatic sulphide zones across the property. In addition, surface occurrences of nickel copper cobalt mineralization that are spatially associated with geophysical targets extend for approximately three (3) km of strike length on the property (Figure 2). In light of the recent drill results, additional drill testing is warranted to further evaluate targets initially in the immediate A Zone area; the adjoining B Zone; and around a newly developing Mise-a-La Masse (MALAM) target (Figures 3 and 4) just east of the A Zone. Note: Historical B Zone bulk samples returned 2.83% Cu, 0.96% Ni, & 0.11% Co (Reference: Western Troy Capital Resources NI43101, Hawkins, W. P. Eng, 2021).

“In spite of the limited exploration drilling so far, Mink continues to intersect significant mineralization and demonstrate the excellent potential for near surface Ni, Cu, Co bearing magmatic sulphide deposition in multiple targets across the 11.3 km2 property. We are particularly encouraged by the higher grade cobalt values associated with the nickel mineralization to date. We look forward to continuing our evaluation of Warren with another drill campaign, which our team has already fully permitted in anticipation of a summer drill program,” said Natasha Dixon, CEO.

In the interim, the Company intends to purchase a historical VTEM survey, carried out across the property by previous operators, and have maxwell plate analysis conducted to rank and prioritize the VTEM anomalies. This information will complement the ground induced polarization (IP) surveys and magnetic surveys already in Mink’s data base. Compilation work will prioritize the VTEM responses with known surface mineralization and current ground geophysical data in a preparation for a major drilling campaign. A high level of priority will be given to higher grade occurrences such as the North Zone, with a 100-meter diameter “bulls eye” MALAM response, and assays by Mink geologists which returned grab samples as high as 0.967% Ni and 0.07% Co in massive sulphide.* Access to the North Zone was hampered in the recent campaign and remains untested. It is a priority target for the summer program. * Reference: Mink Ventures Press Release September 4, 2024.

Additionally, the VTEM survey will also assist in prioritizing potential copper (Cu)-zinc (Zn) volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets in a felsic package of rocks along the western flank of the property.** In this location, a historical Morgain Minerals’ drill hole ML-1, in a VMS environment, returned 0.84% Cu over 4.3 meters on the periphery of a large chargeability response with a strike length for 1.3 km (Figure 2). This will be re-evaluated in conjunction with the new VTEM data. ** Reference: Resident Geologist Files, Morgain Minerals, Grant, J., & Lapierre, K., 1996.

Table 1: Drill Hole Location DDH # Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Comment W-26-10 439389 5364364 N/A -90 30 m. A Zone W-26-11 439387 5364390 N/A -90 30 m. A Zone W-26-12 439382 5364410 N/A -90 30 m. A Zone W-26-13 439379 5364420 N/A -90 30 m. A Zone W-26-14 439377 5364435 N/A -90 30 m. A Zone W-26-15 439381 5364462 N/A -90 42 m. A Zone W-26-16 439370 5364505 N/A -90 42 m. A Zone W-26-17 439049 5364914 90 -45 17 m. Abandoned W-26-17A 439045 5364914 90 -45 111 m. D Zone





Table 2: Drill Hole Results DDH # From To Meters Ni% Cu% Co%



Comments W-26-10 2.50 11.0 8.5 0.09 0.23 0.01 A Zone W-26-10 inc 3.5 7.5 4 0.12 0.37 0.02 A Zone W-26-11 2.3 13.5 11.2 0.06 0.14 0.01 A Zone W-26-12 6.5 16 9.5 0/07 0.17 0.01 A Zone W-26-13 6.0 18.0 12.0 0.29 0.24 0.04 A Zone W-26-13 inc 8.0 15.1 7.1 0.44 0.28 0.06 A Zone

massive sulphide W-26-13 inc 10.4 14.4 4.0 0.58 0.18 0.08 A Zone

massive sulphide W-26-14 3.0 21.0 18.0 0.10 0.16 0.02 A Zone W-26-14 inc 3.0 10.0 7.0 0.12 0.19 0.02 A Zone W-26-14 inc 14.5 20.0 5.5 0.13 0.20 0.02 A Zone W-26-15 3.0 6.0 3.0 0.08 0.24 0.01 A Zone W-26-15 26.0 28.0 2.0 0.15 0.22 0.01 A Zone W-26-16 29.0 40.4 11.4 0.06 0.11 0.01 A Zone W-26-17A 61.9 67.5 5.6 0.23 0.09 0.03 D Zone

sulphide zone W-26-17A inc 61.9 64.4 2.5 0.35 0.14 0.06 D Zone

sulphide zone W-26-17A inc 63.75 64.40 0.65 0.27 0.07 0.10 D Zone

sulphide zone

Note: 0.05% Cobalt is equivalent to 1 lb of Co per ton.

A Zone:

The primary focus of the recent drill program was the evaluation the highly prospective A Zone with multiple surface trenches hosting significant Ni, Cu, Co values, hosted in massive sulphide, exposed in outcrop trenches over 120 m of strike length (Figure 3, 4 & 5). The surface expression of the A Zone is coincident with an exceptionally strong Mise-a-La-Masse (MALAM) anomaly, with a strike length of approximately 500 m and width of 200 m, suggesting the presence of a conductive zone (Figure 4).

A series of shallow vertical holes were drilled to test the coincident MALAM anomaly and surface exposure of A Zone mineralization over the exposed 120 meters of strike length (Figure 3 & 4). Vertical holes were completed due an original interpretation suggesting the A Zone was a flat lying zone. New drill data suggests that that Ni, Cu, Co bearing massive sulphides are present within a series of distinct lenses associated with a broad mineralized zone that returned anomalous to low grade Ni, Cu, Co. The extent of this broad mineralized zone is unknown at this time. The highlight of the A Zone drilling was hole W-26-13 which returned a massive sulphide zone grading 0.44% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.06% Co over a 7.1 meter interval (Figure 5). A Zone drilling also returned some broader lower grade intercepts as shown in the accompanying table 2. The presence of Ni, Cu, Co within a massive sulphide zone in drill core at Warren is indicative of the potential for the deposition of a larger magmatic sulphide zones on the property. Further drill testing is warranted in the immediate A Zone area and on a property wide basis to test a number of occurrences and geophysical anomalies.

D Zone:

A single drill hole tested the D Zone to evaluate a trenched surface zone of sulphide mineralization in excess of 50 meters in width with a documented historical chip sample that returned 0.5% Ni over 9.14 meters.*** Recent Mink drill hole W-26-17A intersected a 5.6 meter magmatic sulphide zone grading 0.23% Ni, 0.09% Cu, and 0.03% Co which included an interval that returned 2.5 meters averaging 0.35% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.06 Co. The narrow width of the W-26-17A relative to the surface expression of the D Zone suggests a more complex geometry to the mineralized zone. The D Zone is associated with a broad geophysical trend extending from the Shaft Zone and SW Zone as seen in accompanying Figures 2, 3, & 4. Further drilling at D Zone is being considered to evaluate the mineralized zone further along strike in order to determine the potential for more significant widths to the zone comparable to the surface expression. *** Reference: Ontario Resident Geologist Assessment File. C. MacKenzie, Trans Continental, 1990.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:

All core logging and sampling were conducted in a secure core logging facility in Timmins Ontario. The core logging and sample selection were carried out by a professional geologist. A professional geologist also supervised an experienced core sawing technician once samples were selected. Core logging and sampling adhered to 43-101 protocols and industry standard best practices. Certain drill holes were sampled entirely and others selectively sampled as warranted. Drill core was sawn with a diamond saw, tagged, and placed in securely sealed bags. Samples were transported to Actlabs facility in Timmins, Ontario by Mink Ventures personnel. Half of the core was retained for reference purposes.

Gold, platinum and palladium analysis completed from samples in all holes was completed using Actlabs 1COES analysis. Multi element analysis was completed on all samples submitted and analyzed using Actlabs 1E3 ICP-OES analysis. With each batch of samples, blanks and Oreas standards for precious metals and/or a multi element standard was submitted for analysis for QA/QC purposes. QA/QC samples were within reasonable tolerance levels. Full details on Actlabs analysis procedures and associated sample preparation can be reviewed on their website.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information disclosed in this release. Mr. Filo is a director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.minkventures.com or www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to proposed exploration plans and the exploration potential of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; or failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Mink has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Mink disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

