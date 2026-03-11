Epigenetics Market to Surpass US $35.84 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Rising Prevalence of Cancer - Latest Industry Research by The Insight Partners

New York - NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report, published by The Insight Partners, reveals that the Global Epigenetics Market is projected to grow from US$ 11.12 billion in 2024 to US$ 35.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Market Projection: The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to reach US$35.84 billion by 2031 .

The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to reach . The US epigenetics market is supported by a strong research base and substantial government funding from agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Additionally, well-established commercialization channels strengthen this market. Significant government-supported research initiatives—such as the NIH-funded Common Fund Epigenomics Programme, as well as ongoing research on DNA methylation biomarkers—aid in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is also heavily invested in these areas.

Primary Growth Driver: The primary factor influencing the growth of the epigenetics market is the rising incidence of cancer globally. In 2020, an estimated 10 million people died from cancer, and by 2050, the number of projected cases is expected to exceed 35 million. In 2025, there were an additional 2.04 million reported cases of cancer in the US, as well as 618,120 cancer-related deaths. Many of these malignancies were promoted by changes in epigenetic mechanisms, specifically, DNA methylation and histone modifications. These changes have made the development of targeted therapies such as azacitidine and vorinostat possible, and these therapies have demonstrated significant antitumor activity in combination with traditional treatments. Furthermore, the use of various biomarkers—including MGMT and GSTP1 methylation—allows for prognostic predictions as well as the selection of appropriate therapies for patients. Technological advancements such as high-sensitivity liquid biopsy provide new opportunities for high-quality early detection of cancer; thus, epigenetics is expected to play an important role in cancer treatment and prevention.

Key Segment: The Kits and Reagents segment remains dominant, while the Services segment exhibits the highest CAGR (19.7%).

The level of output in epigenetic research remains among the highest globally, with more than 6,300 articles by US-based researchers indexed in PubMed and accounting for over 46% of all academic publications worldwide. Many grants provided by government agencies are valued in the millions of dollars, and hundreds of ongoing clinical studies are evaluating the efficacy of epigenetic therapeutics, including HDAC inhibitors for both solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

Currently, there are more than 57 companies in the US dedicated to epigenetics, including Chroma Medicine, Syros Pharmaceuticals, EpigenCare, and Fulcrum Therapeutics. Academia and industry collaborate to support translational research and core facilities, spanning basic science through the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products, which has made the US one of the leading international centers for epigenetic development.

Market is Driven by Biomarker and Diagnostic Development:

Methylation-driven biomarkers and noninvasive tests, which help identify illnesses and provide options for early diagnosis and tailored treatments, have driven the rapid growth of the epigenetic market. Blood-based tests, such as Epi proColon and Cologuard for colorectal cancer, and ThyraMIR and ThyGenX for thyroid cancer, provide high levels of sensitivity and specificity in detecting cancer. Moreover, MGMT methylation and cfDNA profiling contribute to tumor detection and monitoring recurrence, as well as improved accuracy for indeterminate nodules. In cardiovascular disease risk prediction, multilocus EpiScores provide superior prediction of cardiovascular risks compared to traditional methods. Finally, advanced technologies such as pyrosequencing, MethyLight, MS-HRM, and next-generation sequencing can detect methylation with high sensitivity, and new point-of-care devices provide additional applications across oncology and chronic disease management.

Major Epigenetics Companies Include:

Promega Corp

Abcam Plc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Revvity Inc.

Active Motif

EpiGentek Group Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Epigenetics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Services Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR

Epigenetic services involve sequencing, data analysis, and consulting from an expert who utilizes ChIP-seq, bisulfite sequencing, and DNA methylation profiling. The methodology and interpretation of data are complex, and scientists depend on specialized providers to perform accurate high-throughput analyses. BGI Genomics provides extensive analyses of whole-genome bisulfite sequencing to identify methylated cytosines and cancer biomarkers. The business model is based on pay-per-project, allowing biotech companies and research institutions to access innovative technology and expert knowledge without the need to invest in costly infrastructure themselves.

Kits and Reagents to Hold the Largest Market Share

Reagents and kits enable accurate analysis of DNA methylation, histone modification, chromatin remodelling, and gene expression to be performed for research and diagnostics. Kits such as bisulfite conversion kits, ChIP sequencing kits, and specific antibodies enable a variety of uses in areas including oncology, neurology, and personalised medicine. Some of the largest global suppliers of kits and reagents include QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Abcam. In addition, several domestic suppliers have gained traction as they provide lower prices, faster shipping, and pose less risk from tariffs and supply chain issues.

Asia Pacific region to Witness Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the global Epigenetics Market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

Rise in cancer and chronic disease burden

Expansion of government funding and genomics initiatives

Growth of biotechnology and local manufacturing

The epigenetics market in Asia Pacific is registering the highest growth rate, owing to the extensive academic research and government support in China, Japan, Australia, and India. This region has produced a large number of academic publications on cancer (cancer EP genes) and metabolic-EG (M-EG) genes, appearing in over 58,000 articles indexed in PubMed. Novel discoveries such as chidamide (an HDAC inhibitor), 3D epigenome mapping, and single-cell profiling are taking place within the region. Significant support from funding agencies and the presence of a diverse population allow for the study of unique environmental and age-related factors. Additionally, expanding clinical trial activity strengthens the impact of Asia Pacific on the development of therapeutic methods and diagnostic tests using epigenetics.

Epigenetics Market Dynamics:

Driver: Advancements in Epigenetic Technologies

Innovations in epigenetic technologies will help propel the market growth by allowing for fast regulation of genes without changing their DNA sequences. For example, the use of CRISPR-dCas9 as an epigenome editor will allow researchers to reactivate genes and suppress tumors at a very high level of efficiency, even in preclinical studies. Additionally, improvements in single-cell sequencing technologies will further increase resolution and throughput. The use of AI to improve the accuracy of CRISPR is also expanding the number of clinical trials for the treatment of cancers and genetic disorders. Emerging technologies—including UHRF1 inhibitors, mRNA-based editors, and multiomics integration—will create new opportunities for researchers to find potential new therapeutic targets. The growing number of published research and ongoing late-phase clinical trials highlights the emerging importance of epigenetics in precision and regenerative medicine.

Opportunity: Growth in Lifestyle and Environmental Health Initiatives

Changes in lifestyle and environment can influence how genes express and help cope with disease while promoting optimum health through changes in the epigenome. Foods in the Mediterranean diet or a ketogenic diet, as well as physical activity and mindfulness practices, have been shown to create changes in DNA methylation, leading to better metabolism, less inflammation, and a younger bio-age. In addition to lifestyle interventions, maternal influences and the environment can influence the establishment of epigenetic marks and can affect future generations. The information gathered by researchers about 900 different exposome associations informs many public health initiatives, such as vitamin supplementation, and programs that utilize personalized multiomics data and AI to provide lifestyle predictive interventions. The continued momentum of nutrigenomics, wellness applications, and preventive healthcare is expected to fuel this trend.

Challenge: High Development and Implementation Costs

High costs of developing and implementing epigenetics solutions limit the ability to access and scale these solutions. Advanced diagnostics technologies—such as NGS and mass spec—and the drug development processes require significant investments and clinical utility, which requires specialized training and facilities. Although there are opportunities for significant long-term savings—such as reductions in hospitalizations—high up-front costs and regulatory challenges limit the ability of these solutions to support innovation and provide equitable access.

Recent Developments:

In November 2025, Agilent partnered with Tagomics to integrate the Tagomics Interlace platform and its bioinformatics software with Agilent's SureSelect Library Preparation and Target Enrichment System. This integration allows for simultaneous genetic and genome-wide epigenomic profiling, providing deeper biological insights and accelerating the development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

In June 2025, SeqOne announced a strategic collaboration with Agilent to enhance the analysis of liquid biopsy data for oncology. This partnership will deliver two powerful, integrated solutions—SomaMethyl and SomaLBx—optimized for Agilent's cutting-edge Avida Cancer panels and integrated into SeqOne's advanced bioinformatics platform to provide molecular labs with streamlined and robust data analysis capabilities.

