DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. JOINS THE NATIONAL OCEAN INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION (NOIA)

Vancouver, BC, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that it has joined the National Ocean Industries Association (“NOIA”), the leading trade association representing the offshore energy industry.

Through its membership, Deep Sea Minerals Corp. will engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to support policies that strengthen U.S. leadership in offshore resource development and uphold responsible stewardship of ocean resources.

“Joining NOIA is an important step for Deep Sea Minerals Corp., as we work to advance responsible development of deep-sea mineral resources that are critical to modern technologies and energy systems,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We look forward to collaborating with industry partners to support innovation, strong environmental standards, and secure a domestic supply of critical minerals.”

NOIA represents companies that develop the nation’s offshore energy resources and related technologies and advocates for safe, environmentally responsible offshore exploration and production.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. focuses on exploring and developing deep-sea mineral resources essential for emerging technologies, including materials used in batteries, electronics, and defense. Through technological innovation and strong environmental safeguards, the company aims to contribute to resilient and sustainable critical mineral supply chains.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

