Cosmeceuticals Market Size to Surpass USD 117B by 2031 Driven by Clinical Skincare Innovation & Dermatologist Endorsement, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the cosmeceuticals market size is projected to expand from USD 81.27 billion in 2025 to USD 85.79 billion in 2026, reaching USD 117.48 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained growth during the forecast period. The global cosmeceuticals market is being reshaped by rising demand for dermatologist-recommended active ingredients, stricter regulatory oversight on efficacy claims, and a growing shift toward preventive skin health. As consumers prioritize clinically validated formulations, the cosmeceuticals market growth trajectory remains firmly anchored in science-backed skincare innovation.

Cosmeceuticals Market Trends Center on Evidence-Based Anti-Aging

One of the most influential cosmeceutical market trends is the transition from aspirational beauty to clinically validated skin correction. Consumers increasingly demand visible improvement in wrinkles, pigmentation, and firmness through actives such as encapsulated retinoids, stabilized vitamin C, niacinamide, and collagen-stimulating peptides.

The cosmeceuticals market analysis indicates that premium positioning is now concentrated around products supported by clinical substantiation rather than branding alone. Dermatologist-backed formulations are driving higher repeat purchase behavior, strengthening overall cosmeceuticals market share within prestige skincare segments. As regulatory frameworks tighten claim validation, brands investing in documented efficacy are expected to gain long-term advantage in the global cosmeceuticals market.

Advanced Sun Protection Expands Cosmeceuticals Market Growth

Rising awareness of photoaging and UV-induced skin damage is expanding the role of sun care within the cosmeceuticals market size framework. Hybrid formulations combining broad-spectrum ultraviolet filters with antioxidant complexes are gaining prominence across both pharmacy and specialty retail channels.

Public health campaigns promoting daily sun protection have shifted consumer perception from seasonal sunscreen use to year-round preventive care. The cosmeceuticals market forecast suggests sustained growth for dermo cosmetic sun protection products that offer dual functionality, shielding radiation while neutralizing oxidative stress. This convergence of skin health and preventive dermatology reinforces long-term cosmeceuticals market expansion across diverse demographic segments.

“Demand for cosmeceuticals continues to reflect consumers’ growing focus on preventive skin health and clinically supported formulations, alongside expanding online and specialty retail channels,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence. “Our research applies consistent cross-verification of market data, company activity, and regional demand patterns to provide executives with a balanced, dependable view of market size, competitive dynamics, and growth outlook.”

Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Reinforces Market Credibility

The expanding prescription-to-consumer pathway is reshaping the competitive landscape within the cosmeceuticals industry. Products frequently recommended by dermatologists for conditions such as rosacea, acne, and barrier dysfunction are achieving quasi-pharmaceutical credibility.

The cosmeceuticals market growth outlook benefits from this clinical endorsement cycle, as consumers associate medical recommendations with safety and efficacy. Pharmacy distribution channels, combined with direct-to-consumer teledermatology platforms, are strengthening market penetration. As virtual consultations normalize personalized regimens, the cosmeceuticals market share linked to prescription-inspired skincare continues to broaden, particularly among younger consumers seeking targeted treatment without in-person visits.

Segment Insights Influence Cosmeceuticals Market Share

By Product Type

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products



Others

By Category

Conventional

Natural/Organic

By End User

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Beauty and Health Stores

Others

Regional Landscape Shapes Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global cosmeceuticals market share, supported by strict efficacy regulations, high sun protection awareness, and innovation-driven beauty ecosystems. Aging populations and clinical substantiation requirements reinforce product premiumization.

North America maintains a strong cosmeceuticals market size contribution due to dermatologist endorsement culture and established specialty retail networks. Regulatory complexity under federal cosmetic laws presents compliance challenges but also allows flexible structure-function claims compared to other jurisdictions.

Competitive Landscape: Patented Delivery Systems Define Advantage

The global cosmeceuticals market remains moderately consolidated, with multinational corporations leveraging patented delivery technologies and expansive distribution networks. Specialized dermatology-focused brands maintain pricing strength by combining medical credibility with cosmetic appeal.

Acquisitions of digitally native brands enable conglomerates to capture direct-to-consumer momentum, while smaller innovators differentiate through microbiome science and personalized actives. Regulatory compliance capabilities and proprietary encapsulation platforms are emerging as key competitive moats within the cosmeceuticals industry.

Key Players in the Cosmeceuticals Industry

L’Oréal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

