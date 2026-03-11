Nordics Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 137 Existing Data Centers, 92 Upcoming Data Centers, and 95 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the Nordic data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Covering key locations like Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, this database provides in-depth analyses for 137 existing and 92 upcoming colocation data centers. Key insights include white-floor space distribution, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale colocation pricing, and detailed facility information. Leading operators like Green Mountain and STACK Infrastructure dominate the space, while Finland emerges as a future powerhouse with major projects led by industry giants such as Pure Data Center and Google. Perfect for REITs, contractors, and consultants, this resource offers valuable investment snapshots and strategic insights.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic hosts around 137 existing data centers, with countries like Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden having a strong presence in the region

Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC, Borealis Data Center and Bitzero Inc rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic.

Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 5GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Nordics's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 137 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 92 upcoming data centers
  • Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (137 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (92 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Nordics Data Center Market Database Include

  • ECO-LocaXion
  • Adeo Data center
  • AmpTank & Greensky Energy
  • AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
  • Arcem
  • Asia Pacific Land
  • ASP Data Center
  • ASP DC (CompassForge Ventures)
  • AtlasEdge
  • atNorth
  • Aurora Core Technology Oy (3 E Network)
  • Bahnhof
  • Bilt Technology
  • Binero Group
  • Bitzero Holdings Inc
  • Blix Solutions AS
  • BlueFjords
  • Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
  • Borealis Data Center
  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Cibicom
  • Claesson & Anderzen Group
  • Compute Nordic Ltd.
  • Conapto
  • Creanova Datacenter
  • Curanet (team.blue)
  • Datalahti
  • DayOne
  • Digita
  • Digital Realty
  • DLX.DK
  • EcoDataCenter
  • EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)
  • Edora
  • Elisa
  • Ember
  • Equinix
  • Evroc
  • FCDC Corp
  • Fossefall (previously Norsk Data)
  • Garbe Data Center
  • Gigahost AS (TerraHost)
  • Glesys
  • GlobalConnect
  • Green Mountain
  • GreenScale
  • GTT
  • Hetzner Online
  • Hyperco
  • Isojoki Data Center Oy
  • ITsjefen
  • JN Data
  • Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
  • Kolo DC
  • Lefdal Mine Datacenter
  • Lunar Digital
  • Magnora
  • Magnora ASA
  • Mediam
  • Multigrid
  • NNIT
  • Northern Data-Hydro66
  • Nscale & Aker
  • Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
  • Penta Infra
  • Polar DC
  • Polarise
  • DDN
  • Polarnode
  • Prime Data Centers
  • PureDC
  • QTS
  • Regant Oy
  • Rise Institue
  • Scale42 & GIG
  • Skygard (Telenor
  • Hafslund & HitecVision)
  • Solano
  • SplitVision
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • STORESPEED (Magnora)
  • Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
  • Telenor
  • Hafslund & HitecVision
  • Telia Carrier
  • Telia Group
  • Thylander
  • Tiktok (Hyperco)
  • Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
  • Vaultica Data Center
  • Verne Global
  • Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
  • WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)
  • XTX Markets

