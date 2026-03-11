Nordics Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 137 Existing Data Centers, 92 Upcoming Data Centers, and 95 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic hosts around 137 existing data centers, with countries like Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden having a strong presence in the region

Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC, Borealis Data Center and Bitzero Inc rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic.

Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 5GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Nordics's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 137 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 92 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (137 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (92 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Nordics Data Center Market Database Include

ECO-LocaXion

Adeo Data center

AmpTank & Greensky Energy

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Arcem

Asia Pacific Land

ASP Data Center

ASP DC (CompassForge Ventures)

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Aurora Core Technology Oy (3 E Network)

Bahnhof

Bilt Technology

Binero Group

Bitzero Holdings Inc

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis Data Center

Brookfield Asset Management

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Claesson & Anderzen Group

Compute Nordic Ltd.

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet (team.blue)

Datalahti

DayOne

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)

Edora

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

FCDC Corp

Fossefall (previously Norsk Data)

Garbe Data Center

Gigahost AS (TerraHost)

Glesys

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

GreenScale

GTT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

Isojoki Data Center Oy

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Kolo DC

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Lunar Digital

Magnora

Magnora ASA

Mediam

Multigrid

NNIT

Northern Data-Hydro66

Nscale & Aker

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Polar DC

Polarise

DDN

Polarnode

Prime Data Centers

PureDC

QTS

Regant Oy

Rise Institue

Scale42 & GIG

Skygard (Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision)

Solano

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED (Magnora)

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

Thylander

Tiktok (Hyperco)

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Vaultica Data Center

Verne Global

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)

XTX Markets

