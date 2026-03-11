Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 291 Existing Data Centers, 43 Upcoming Data Centers, and 150 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CEE hosts around 290+ existing data centers, with countries like Russia, Romania, Poland and Austria having a strong presence in the region

Poland and Russia together account for more than 40% of the Upcoming IT power Capacity. Russia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 950+ MW driven by major players like Rostelecom, IXcellerate, ATOMDATA (Rosatom), DataPro.

Rostelecom, ATOMDATA, DataPro, 3data and IXcellerate rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across CEE.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers CEE's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 291 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (291 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (43 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Market Database

1911 Data Centres

3data + Key Point

3S

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Adamant

Adgar Investments & Development

AmberCore

Artnet

Artnet Asseco Data Systems

Aruba

Asseco Data Systems

AtlasEdge

Atman

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

AzInTelecom

Baltneta

BEMOBILE

Beyond.pl's

Casablanca INT

CE Colo

Center of Ukrainian Internet Names

Ceske Radiokomunikace

ClusterPower

Comarch

CROC

Data4

DataCube

Datagroup

DataHata

DataHouse

DataPro

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

Daticum Data Center

DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)

dc77

dcenter. Pl. sp

De Novo

DEAC

Delska

Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)

Digital Realty

Distinct Data Center

DL Invest Group

Dream Line Holding

EdgeConneX

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix

Evolink

Exea

FR Investment Poland Sp. z o.o.

FragmentiX Storage Solutions GmbH

GigaCenter

Greenergy

Greykite

GRZ IT Center

GTS Novera

GTS Telecom

Hillwood

Huawei

IMAQLIQ

INEA

Infinite Chiain

Infonet DC

Invitech

IQ PL

ITPS

itQ Data Center

itself

IXcellerate

Kapsch BusinessCom

Key Point

Korbank Data Center

Kyivstar

Liberum Navitas

LIM Center

Linxdatacenter

LVRTC Data Center

M247 Data Center

Magenta Telecom

Magyar Telekom

MasterDC

MCN Telecom

MegaFon

Mevspace

Miran

MTS

mtw.ru

NEOIX PLC

Nessus

Neterra

Netia

Newtelco Ukraine

nextlayer

NTT Global Data Centers

nubes

NXDATA

OBIT

Omega Telecom

Omnilogic

On Demand Data Center(IBM)

OpticNet Ploiesti

Orange Business Services

OVIO Data Processing Center

PASHA Technology

Perpetuus

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

PNT Data Center

Polcom

Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)

Portland Trust

PPNT Data Center

RackHost

RACKRAY

Rackspace Technology

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

RETN

Rostelecom +PhosAgro

SafeDX

Selectel

Seznam.cz

SitelPop

SPCSS

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Star Storage

Switch Datacenters

T Mobile

TALEX

Telehouse

Telepoint

TENNET Telecom

Tet

Tet DATTUM

T-Mobile

TrustInfo

TSBG Hosting

TTC TELEPORT

United DC Data Center Kyiv Ukraine

Vantage Data Centers

Vegacom

VERnet

Volya Data Center

VSData

vshosting (ServerPark)

WaveCom

X5 Group

Yandex

