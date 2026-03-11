Virtuix to Attend the 38th Annual Roth Conference

Investors Are Invited to Demo Omni One’s Full-Body, 360-Degree Immersive VR Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Virtuix, will attend the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, where he is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and discuss the Company’s recent Nasdaq listing, growing traction for the Omni One platform, participation in Meta’s “Made for Meta” program, and additional strategic initiatives and upcoming milestones.

In addition, Virtuix will showcase its Omni One platform with a live demo located next to Booth 10. Institutional investors attending the conference are invited to experience Omni One firsthand, and submit their business card for a chance to win an Omni One, valued at $3,495.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, CA

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Conference Website: Here

For more information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative. You may also email your request to VTIX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Visit Us on Social Media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us