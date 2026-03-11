Virtuix to Attend the 38th Annual Roth Conference

Investors Are Invited to Demo Omni One’s Full-Body, 360-Degree Immersive VR Experience
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.
Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Virtuix, will attend the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, where he is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and discuss the Company’s recent Nasdaq listing, growing traction for the Omni One platform, participation in Meta’s “Made for Meta” program, and additional strategic initiatives and upcoming milestones.
In addition, Virtuix will showcase its Omni One platform with a live demo located next to Booth 10. Institutional investors attending the conference are invited to experience Omni One firsthand, and submit their business card for a chance to win an Omni One, valued at $3,495.
38th Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 22-24, 2026
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, CA
Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings
Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Conference Website: Here
For more information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative. You may also email your request to VTIX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Virtuix
Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.
Company Contact
Lauren Premo
Virtuix Inc.
press@virtuix.com
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Tyson
MZ Group
Direct: 949-491-8235
VTIX@mzgroup.us