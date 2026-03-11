Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 1,466 Existing Data Centers, 463 Upcoming Data Centers, and 628 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe hosts around 1,466 existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.
The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.
The Nordic sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Finland, Norway and Denmark contributing as the top markets for the region.
Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Europe.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Europe's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,466 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 463 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,466 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (463 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market Database
