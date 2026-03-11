Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 1,466 Existing Data Centers, 463 Upcoming Data Centers, and 628 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe hosts around 1,466 existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.

The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.

The Nordic sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Finland, Norway and Denmark contributing as the top markets for the region.

Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Europe.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Europe's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1,466 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 463 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,466 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (463 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market Database

1911 Data Centres

3data

3S

3U Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria AG

A2A S.p.A.

Access Managed Services

ACS Group

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech

Adamant

Adeo Data Center

Adgar Investments & Development

Adriatic DC

Advanced MedioMatrix

AI Pathfinder

AIMES

AiOnX

Aire Networks

Aixit

AlphaCloud

Alpine DC

AmberCore

AmpTank

Anglesey Land Holdings

ANS Group

Apatura

Applico Digital Labs

Apto

Aptum

AQ Compute

AQL Data Center

aqumo technologies

Ar Telecom

Arcem

Area Project Solutions

Argaman Group

Ark Data Centres

Aroundtown

Arrow Business Communications

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Artnet

Aruba

Asanti

ASCO TLC

Asia Pacific Land

ASK4

ASP Data Center

ASP Server

Asseco Data Systems

Atlantic Data Infrastructure

Atlantic Hub

AtlasEdge

Atman

atNorth

Atom86

ATOMDATA

Aurora Core Technology Oy

Avaio

AzInTelecom

Azora

Azur Datacenter

Bahnhof

Baltneta

Bancadati SA

BEMOBILE

Beyond.pl

BICS

Bilt Technology

Binero Group

BIT

BitHawk

bitNAP

Bitzero Holdings Inc

Blix Solutions AS

Blue

Blue Box

BlueFjords

Bluestar Datacenter

Borderlight

Borealis Data Center

Box2bit

BrainServe

brightsolid

Broadcasting Center Europe

Brookfield Asset Management

BT Italia

Bulk Infrastructure

Caineal

Caldera21

CapitaLand

Carbon3.ai

Carrier Colo

Casablanca INT

Castleforge

Catella

CCS Leeds

CDROM

CE Colo

Cegeka

CELESTE

Cellnex

Center of Ukrainian Internet Names

Centersquare

Centrilogic

Centron

Ceske Radiokomunikace

China Mobile International

Cibicom

CIV

Civicos Networking

CKW

Claesson & Anderzen Group

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

CloudRock

ClusterPower

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Columbia Threadneedle

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

Compute Nordic Ltd.

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Conapto

Contabo

Convergenze S.p.A.

Cork Internet eXchange

Corscale

Creanova Datacenter

CROC

CSI PIEMONTE

Curanet

Custodian Data Centres

CWCS Managed Hosting

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX

DAMAC Digital

Dante FS Group

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners

Data Facilities Data Centers

Data Felix

Data11

Data4

DataBank

Datacenter Groningen

Datacenter United

Datacenter.com

Datacentreplus

DataCube

Datagrex

Datagroup

DataHall

DataHata

DataHouse

Datalahti

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

DataPro

dataR

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Daticum Data Center

Datum Datacentres

DayOne

DC Digitalis

dc2scale

dc77

DDCL

De Novo

DEAC

Decima

DECSIS

DEEP

Deep Green

Delska

Denv-R

Deutsche Telekom

Digita

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

Distinct Data Center

DL Invest Group

DLD Ltd

DLX.DK

DOKOM 21

Drax Group Plc

Dream Line Holding

DTiX

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EDC One

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore

Edged Energy

EdgeMode

Edgenex

Edora

EID LLP

Eircom

EKT Datacenter

Elasticity Limited

Elektrizitatswerk Wels AG

Elisa

Elite UK REIT

Elmec Informatica

Ember

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Eni

envia TEL

Eolas

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

EveryWare

EVF Data Center

Evolink

Evroc

E-Werk Mittelbaden

EWL Energie

EXE.IT SRL SB

Exea

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

FCDC Corp

FF Ventures

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Fibre23

FirstColo

FlexBase Group

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Fossefall

FR Investment Poland

FragmentiX Storage Solutions

Free Pro

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

fullsave

G42

Garbe Data Center

GIB-Solutions

GigaCenter

Gigahost AS

Glesys

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty

GlobalConnect

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Gravity Edge

Great Grey Investments

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

Greenergy

Greenhouse Datacenters

GreenScale

GreenWeaver AI Ltd

Greykite

Greystoke Land Ltd

Gridjet Data Centres

Groupe Asten

Grupalia Internet

Grupo Trevenque

GRZ IT Center

GTP 3 Data Center

GTS Telecom

GTT

Gwelyfenai Limited

Gyro Centre

Helveticdata

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hillwood

Hispaweb

Hochtief

hosTELyon

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

House of Data

Huawei

Hyperco

Ibercom

IBO

Icade

IDS&Unitelm

iGenius

ikoula

ILI Group

IMAQLIQ

Indectron

IPTO

Indra

INEA

INFOMANIAK

Infonet DC

Ingenostrum

Intercity Technology

Interconnect

Invitech

IOMART

Ionos

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH

IPTP Networks

IQ PL

Iron Mountain

Isojoki Data Center Oy

ISPpro Internet

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITB2 Datacenters

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

ITPS

itQ Data Center

ITsjefen

IWB

IXcellerate

JCD Group

JN Data

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Kapsch BusinessCom

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Key Point

Keysource

Kolo DC

Korbank Data Center

Kwere II

Kyivstar

LabGroup

Lancom

Latos Data Center

LCL Data Centers

LDeX

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Leuk Teleport & Data Centre

LEW

Liberum Navitas

Lidl

LIM Center

Link Park Heathrow

Linxdatacenter

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

LuxConnect

LVRTC

M247 Data Center

Magenta Telecom

Magnora

Magyar Telekom

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

MasterDC

MAXNOD

Maza.Cloud

MCN Telecom

Media Datacentre

Media Stream AI

Mediam

Mediterra DataCenters

MegaFon

Merlin Properties

Mevspace

MGX

MigSolv

Miran

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

MTS

mtw.ru

Multigrid

myLoc managed IT

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

Nehos

NEOIX PLC

Nessus

NET-BUILD

Neterra

Nethits Telecom

Netia

Netiwan

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexeren

Nexica

nextlayer

NIKHEF Hosting

Nixval

nLighten

NNIT

Noovle

Noris Network

NorthC Datacenters

Northern Data

Northtree Investment Management

Norwich Research Park

NOS

Nostrum Group

NRB

NS3

Nscale

NTS Workspace

NTT Global Data Centers

nubes

NXDATA

NxN Datacenters

OBIT

Omega Telecom

Omnilogic

On Demand Data Center

OPCore

Open Hub Med

OpticNet Ploiesti

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services

Osae Partners

Oulun DataCenter

OVIO Data Processing Center

Panattoni

Panservice

PASHA Technology

PATRIZIA

Penta Infra

Perpetuus

Pfalzkom

PFF Telecom

PGIM Real Estate

Phocea DC

Planet IC

Playnet

PlusServer

PNT Data Center

Polar DC

Polarise

Polarnode

Polcom

Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych

Portland Trust

Portugal Telecom

Portus Data Centers

PPNT Data Center

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

Public Power Corp

Pulsant

PureDC

PYUR

QTS Realty Trust

Quetta Data Centers

QuickHost

Rack One

RackHost

RACKRAY

Rackspace Technology

Rai Way

Raiffeisen Informatik

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Red Admiral DC

Redcentric

Redwire DC

Regant Oy

REN

Retelit

RETN

Rise Institute

Rostelecom

Safe Hosts Internet

SafeDX

Safenames Data Centre

SAMCA Group

Sarenet

Scale42

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

Segro

Selectel

senseLAN

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Serverius

Service Express

Sesterce

Seznam.cz

SFR Business

Shelborn Drummond Ltd

Sierra DC

SilverEdge DC

SineQN

SitelPop

Six Degrees

Skygard

Smals

Smartdc

Solano

Solaria Energia

Soltia Consulting

SPCSS

SpeedBone

SplitVision

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Star Storage

Start Campus

Stellanor Datacenters Group

Stellium Datacenters

Stoneshield

STORESPEED

SUB1

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch Datacenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

SYSTEM-CLINCH DataCenter

T-Mobile

TALEX

TAS

TDF

Teesworks Ltd

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telenor

Telepoint

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

Telstra

Templus

TENNET Telecom

Tet

The Bunker

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Thrive

Thylander

Tiktok

Tissat

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet Infrastructures

Tritax Big Box

Truman Estates

Trusted-Colo

TrustInfo

TSBG Hosting

T-Systems

TTC TELEPORT

TWLKOM

Unidata

United DC

University of Trento

Unix-Solutions

Valencia Digital Port Connect

Valore Group

Vantage Data Centers

Vattenfall

Vaultica Data Center

VDR Group

Vegacom

Verne Global

VERnet

Vesper Infrastructure

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres

Visual Online

Vitali

Volya Data Center

VSData

vshosting

WaveCom

WBS Power

Western Bio-Energy Ltd

Wifx

WIIT AG

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

WS Computing

WWZ Energie

Wycombe Film Studios

X5 Group

XL360

XTX Markets

Yandex

Yondr

Zayo Group

