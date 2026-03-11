Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 76 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 40 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green Datacenter, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers remain the major forces shaping the market, with a strong presence across both existing and upcoming capacities.

The existing IT load capacity stands at around 300+ MW, while the upcoming pipeline is set to add nearly 900+ MW. Upcoming developments add over 4.4 million sq. ft. of new white-floor area, more than double the size of Switzerland's current operational footprint.

Zurich stands out as Switzerland's dominant data center hub, hosting majority of the existing and upcoming capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Switzerland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 76 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Arbon, Basel, Bern, Biel, Courroux, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Leuk, Lucerne, Lugano, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (76 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Switzerland Data Center Market Database

Alpine DC

Aqumo Technology

AtlasEdge

Bancadati SA

Bithawk

BrainServe

CDROM

CKW

ColoBale

Data11

DATAWIRE

Digital Realty

Equinix

EveryWare

EWL Energie

GIB-Solutions

Green Datacenter

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

HiHo

hosttech

INFOMANIAK

IWB

Lumen Technologies

Leuk Teleport and Data Center

Moresi

Maza.Cloud

nLighten

NorthC

NTS Workspace

NTT DATA

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

sense LAN

STACK Infrastructure

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

SYSTEM-CLINCH Data Center

Vantage Data Centers

Wifx

WWZ Energie

