Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 76 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 40 Major Operators/Investors

Discover comprehensive insights into Switzerland's data center market with our Excel database, providing detailed analyses of 76 existing and 9 upcoming colocation facilities. Covering key locations such as Zurich, Geneva, and Lausanne, this product details current and future white-floor spaces and IT load capacities. Key players like Green Datacenter and Digital Realty lead market growth with Zurich as the hub. Future developments promise 900+ MW capacity increase and 4.4 million sq. ft. new white-floor area. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, and consultants, gain crucial data center market intelligence today.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green Datacenter, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers remain the major forces shaping the market, with a strong presence across both existing and upcoming capacities.

The existing IT load capacity stands at around 300+ MW, while the upcoming pipeline is set to add nearly 900+ MW. Upcoming developments add over 4.4 million sq. ft. of new white-floor area, more than double the size of Switzerland's current operational footprint.

Zurich stands out as Switzerland's dominant data center hub, hosting majority of the existing and upcoming capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Switzerland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 76 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Arbon, Basel, Bern, Biel, Courroux, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Leuk, Lucerne, Lugano, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (76 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Switzerland Data Center Market Database

  • Alpine DC
  • Aqumo Technology
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bancadati SA
  • Bithawk
  • BrainServe
  • CDROM
  • CKW
  • ColoBale
  • Data11
  • DATAWIRE
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • EveryWare
  • EWL Energie
  • GIB-Solutions
  • Green Datacenter
  • Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
  • HiHo
  • hosttech
  • INFOMANIAK
  • IWB
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Leuk Teleport and Data Center
  • Moresi
  • Maza.Cloud
  • nLighten
  • NorthC
  • NTS Workspace
  • NTT DATA
  • Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
  • sense LAN
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • SWISSCOLOCATION
  • Swisscom
  • SYSTEM-CLINCH Data Center
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Wifx
  • WWZ Energie

