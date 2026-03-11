Thermore introduces Ecodown Fibers T2T: The thermal insulation that transforms textile waste into warmth

Milan, Italy, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermore, a leading company in the thermal insulation sector for clothing, proudly announces the launch of Ecodown Fibers T2T, a free fiber insulation made from recycled polyester waste from the textile supply chain. For over 50 years, the Italy-based company has embedded environmental responsibility into every operational decision, directing its research toward recycled materials and solutions designed for greater efficiency and long-lasting performance.

With Thermore® Ecodown Fibers T2T, Thermore marks a major leap forward, reinforcing its leadership and unwavering commitment to a more sustainable future. This innovative free fiber allows for the recovery of textile polyester waste and its transformation into warm, high-performance insulation. Made from 100% recycled polyester fibers, this clever blend is a combination of 80% post-industrial textile waste and 20% post-consumer PET bottles. Unlike the downcycling that typically characterizes textile recovery, Ecodown Fibers T2T stands apart by delivering the same high quality of other Thermore products.

“I have personally coordinated the Thermore research group for years, and the theme of circularity and textile-to-textile has long been the subject of study by our team," says Patrizio Siniscalchi, Managing Director of Thermore. "In fact, just as we pioneered the use of recycled fibers from PET bottles over 40 years ago, in recent years we have worked on the revaluation of textile waste. Ecodown Fibers T2T is already the second generation of padding we have produced using these important resources.”

But sustainability is not the only strong point of this product. Ecodown Fibers T2T stands out for its high lofting and softness, guaranteeing optimal comfort. It’s also highly versatile and can be blown into baffles, placed inside panels, or applied by hand. Its structure is engineered to stay stable over time, minimizing clumping.

Ecodown Fibers T2T is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified, a standard that verifies the content of recycled materials and traceability along the production chain. It also holds Bluesign® and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certifications, related to the control of chemical substances and compliance with rigorous criteria for product safety and health protection.

With this new product, Thermore once again wants to redefine the concept of responsible thermal insulation - no longer a simple technical element, but an integral part of a system where durability, performance, and resource efficiency become central design factors. Ecodown Fibers T2T represents an evolution for the world of fashion and sports, towards solutions where responsibility, performance, and style find a concrete balance.

ABOUT THERMORE

Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore specializes in the research, development, production, and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for apparel. Through its global sales network and manufacturing in both the Far East and Europe, Thermore partners with leading fashion and outdoor brands worldwide. The company was the first to introduce recycled thermal insulation and remains focused on responsible innovation, primarily using fibers derived from post-consumer PET bottles.

Attachments