Healthcare Horizons Appoints Greg Wasson to Board and Names Roger Cheek as Chief Executive Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Horizons, a solutions-oriented healthcare audit and advisory firm, today announced two significant leadership appointments. In January 2025, Healthcare Horizons was acquired by Wasson Enterprise and Ascendant Advisory Group (AAG), a strategic partnership designed to accelerate expansion, innovate in claims integrity, add resources, and broaden service offerings while preserving the firm's client-focused model. Building on the value created through this acquisition, Greg Wasson has joined the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026, and the Board has appointed Roger Cheek as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1st, 2026. These appointments position Healthcare Horizons to capitalize on accelerated demand for claims integrity and audit services in a market experiencing significant growth and transformation.

Founded in 1993, Healthcare Horizons has spent over three decades serving as a trusted advisor to self-insured employers, brokers, third-party administrators, and payers, providing comprehensive claims audits, out-of-network claims management and fee negotiation, benefits guidance, contract review, and broader advisory support through a people-centered, partner-driven approach. Today, the healthcare payment integrity and claims audit market is positioned for significant growth, as employers face rising healthcare costs, escalating claim denials and fraud/waste/abuse, and increasing regulatory scrutiny. Healthcare organizations increasingly recognize that proactive claims integrity is essential to managing costs and protecting against improper payments, positioning Healthcare Horizons as a critical partner in this evolving landscape.

Wasson brings extensive knowledge in leadership, operations, and governance shaped by his distinguished career. Wasson spent over 35 years at Walgreens, one of the nation's largest healthcare and retail pharmacy organizations, where he developed deep expertise in healthcare delivery, operational scaling, and strategic partnerships. More recently, through Wasson Enterprise, he has built a track record of identifying transformational opportunities and creating ventures that drive innovation and growth.

Cheek brings over 40 years of executive leadership experience spanning clinical and non-clinical operations, strategic sales, client services, technology, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at careNext, where he oversaw strategic operations, client solutions, sales management, and organizational P&L, and was instrumental in securing Series B go-to-market funding. Prior to careNext, Cheek held senior executive roles at eviCore healthcare, MedSolutions, Prime Therapeutics, and Express Scripts, building a distinguished career marked by operational excellence, technology-driven transformation, and meaningful impact across the healthcare landscape.

"Healthcare Horizons has built something special over the past 30+ years—a foundation of trust with clients that is rare and invaluable in our industry," said Greg Wasson, newly appointed Board Member of Healthcare Horizons, and Co-Founder of Wasson Enterprise. "That trust is the result of an exceptional team that has consistently delivered for their clients, year after year. I am honored to be part of continuing that legacy. As the market recognizes the critical importance of claims integrity, we're positioned to help Healthcare Horizons scale its impact while staying true to the values and client-first approach that built this organization in the first place. The opportunity ahead is significant, but it's built on the strength of the team that's already here."

"Rigorous medical claim audits are essential to ensure billing accuracy, prevent waste, and preserve trust across the healthcare system," said Roger Cheek, newly appointed CEO of Healthcare Horizons. "I'm honored to lead this exceptional team at a critical inflection point for the industry. Healthcare organizations increasingly recognize that proactive claims integrity is essential to managing costs and protecting their investments. This is exactly the work Healthcare Horizons has been doing for over three decades, leveraging deep human expertise combined with cutting-edge technology, and we're positioned to scale that impact significantly as the market recognizes the strategic value of what we do."

"Having served as CEO over the past year, I can say with confidence that Greg and Roger represent exactly what Healthcare Horizons needs at this moment," said Dev Warren, Board Member and CEO of AAG. "Their combined expertise in healthcare operations, technology innovation, and transformational leadership will accelerate our mission to strengthen financial integrity and deliver actionable insights that improve outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem. Together with the exceptional team that has built this organization, we have the leadership structure to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape and capitalize on the accelerating demand for claims integrity solutions. This commitment honors our long-standing relationships with the customers who are the foundation of our success."

About Healthcare Horizons

Founded in 1993, Healthcare Horizons is a solutions-oriented healthcare audit and advisory firm serving Fortune 500 employers, brokers, third-party administrators, health plans, and payers. The company provides comprehensive claims audits, out-of-network claims management and fee negotiation, benefits guidance, contract review, and broader advisory support. With a people-centered, partner-driven approach, Healthcare Horizons positions itself as a trusted advisor for cost containment and benefits optimization across the healthcare ecosystem.